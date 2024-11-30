Global wine output to hit lowest level since 1961

Two glasses of alcohol-free wine are pictured in a bar in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on Nov. 20, 2024. Alcohol-free drinks are becoming ever more popular, especially with health-conscious young people, a trend cheered by a small German winery based in a Rhine Valley castle. (AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

G lobal wine production is set to fall again this year to its lowest level since 1961 due to climate change, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Friday.

Output is estimated to reach between 227 million and 235 million hectolitres in 29 countries accounting for 85 percent of global production, according to the intergovernmental organization.

With a mid-range production of 231 million hectolitres, it is down two percent from 2023 and a drop of 13 percent compared to the average of the 10 previous years.

"Climatic challenges across both hemispheres are once again major contributors to the reduced global production volume," OIV said in a report.

"The preliminary estimates reveal a complex landscape of climatic disruptions across EU wine regions due to climate change," it said.

"As with 2023, extreme or atypical meteorological events are the key influence on global production, with early frosts, heavy rainfall, and prolonged drought dramatically impacting vineyard productivity."

Output in France, the biggest producer last year, is set to sink by 23 percent, the largest drop in the sector.

Italy recovered slightly from last year's low volume to reclaim the top spot ahead of France.

"Only a small group of regions, notably the United States and several Eastern European countries including Hungary, Georgia, and Moldova, enjoyed more favorable climatic conditions, achieving average or above-average production volumes," OIV said.