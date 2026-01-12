Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta

A girl stands in the wake of a ‘bajaj’ on June 25, 2025, as its driver plows through a flooded street in Muara Angke, North Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

Morning commuters faced flooded roads and transit disruptions in and around the capital on Monday due to heavy rainfall.

A torrential downpour has caused flooding in large swaths of Greater Jakarta, leading to massive traffic snarls and commuting disruption early on Monday morning, according to the Jakarta Police’s Traffic Monitoring Center (TMC), which reported severe floods in North, South, East and West Jakarta.

In North Jakarta, inundation caused congestion along Jl. Yos Sudarso in Kelapa Gading, with motorists having to abandon their vehicles after spending hours braving the traffic, Kompas.com reported.

In South Jakarta, the hardest-hit areas include Cilandak, Mampang and Cipete. In the latter, the Krukut River burst its banks and inundated nearby neighborhoods up to half a meter, disrupting residents’ daily activities.

In East Jakarta, floodwaters forced the Transjakarta bus services to halt routes connecting Kampung Melayu and Ancol.

In West Jakarta, flooding has affected areas in Cengkareng and along a major toll road connecting downtown Jakarta with Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.

"Inundation Fifteen-centimeter high affected the Soedyatmo toll road toward the airport at the Rawabokor exit ramp," the Jakarta TMC posted on its social media accounts.

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency said flooding in and around the capital had affected 10 neighborhoods units and cut access to 23 road sections.