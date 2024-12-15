Japanese, Indonesian businesses see potential in air mobility

Bagaskara Jakarta president director Firmantoko Soetopo (second left) and LSPR Communication and Business Institute doctoral program communications head Rudy Harjanto (center) discuss air mobility with Senichiro Yatsuda of the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (left), Gaku Minorikawa of Hosei University (Courtesy of LSPR/-)

Technologies such as drones, electric aircraft and autonomous aerial vehicles (AAV) have made short-distance air transportation more economically viable.

B usiness representatives and experts from Japan and Indonesia agreed at a recent conference that ongoing developments in air mobility could offer significant opportunities for both countries.

In a three-day discussion at Hosei University in Tokyo, taking place from Wednesday to Friday, participants explored the opportunities and challenges in developing air mobility in both Japan and Indonesia.

In attendance were two representatives of Japanese firm HIEN Aero Technologies: Hosei University acoustic research and aviation expert Gaku Minorikawa and Tokyo University of Agricultural and Technology electrical technology specialist Senichiro Yatsuda.

Chuo Senko Indonesia president director Takeshi Hompo was also in attendance.

Representing Indonesia were Bagaskara Jakarta president director Firmantoko Soetopo and LSPR Communication and Business Institute doctoral program communications head Rudy Harjanto.

“Big cities such as Tokyo and Jakarta face significant traffic congestion challenges. Air mobility offers a practical solution through air taxi services that can reduce the burden on land transportation,” Hompo said in a press release issued by LSPR on Friday.

“On the other hand, in remote areas and islands, air mobility is a vital tool for delivering logistics, especially food and medicine.”

The development of air mobility has introduced more efficient, faster and environmentally friendly transportation solutions, particularly for urban and remote areas.

Japan has leveraged advanced technology and modern infrastructure to drive innovation in the field.

Air mobility has played a role in supporting rescue operations in natural-disaster-prone Japan, as autonomous aerial vehicles can deliver aid to hard-to-reach areas.

“This technology proved invaluable during the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, where drones were used to monitor disaster-affected regions and deliver emergency supplies,” Yatsuda said.

Minorikawa, meanwhile, said air mobility provided social benefits, such making it easier for people in remote areas to get basic necessities, health services and education.

“Autonomous aerial vehicles reduce the risk of traffic accidents compared to land transportation, and in emergency situations, air mobility allows for rapid delivery of aid," he said.

Minorikawa added that the use of air mobility could reduce logistics costs through faster deliveries and that the air mobility industry would also create new opportunities in manufacturing, maintenance and technological development.

“In Japan, air mobility isn’t just about transportation, it’s seen as part of the country’s innovative spirit,” Minorikawa said.

Firmantoko, meanwhile, said air mobility had great potential in Indonesia, especially for intra-island deliveries and disaster relief.

Rudy said cross-cultural communication was key in introducing new technologies to Indonesia.

“Effective communication could accelerate the adoption of air mobility technology in Indonesia's inter-island logistics sector, which is essential for an archipelagic country in need of efficient air transportation solutions,” Rudy said.

“Air mobility is one of the technological innovations that has great potential to change the way we live, work and travel.”

“International collaboration, as discussed, shows that this technology is not only about innovation, but also about benefits for humanity," he added.