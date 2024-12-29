TheJakartaPost

NASA spacecraft 'safe' after closest-ever approach to Sun

The space agency said the operations team at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland received the signal, a beacon tone, from the probe just before midnight on Thursday.

Reuters
Sun, December 29, 2024

NASA spacecraft 'safe' after closest-ever approach to Sun

N

ASA said on Friday that its Parker Solar Probe was "safe" and operating normally after successfully completing the closest-ever approach to the Sun by any human-made object.

The spacecraft passed 6.1 million kilometers from the solar surface on Dec. 24, flying into the sun's outer atmosphere called the corona, on a mission to help scientists learn more about Earth's closest star.

The agency said the operations team at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland received the signal, a beacon tone, from the probe just before midnight on Thursday.

The spacecraft is expected to send detailed telemetry data about its status on Jan. 1, NASA added.

Moving at up to 692,000 kilometers per hour, the spacecraft endured temperatures of up to 982 degrees Celsius, according to the NASA website.

"This close-up study of the Sun allows Parker Solar Probe to take measurements that help scientists better understand how material in this region gets heated to millions of degrees, trace the origin of the solar wind [a continuous flow of material escaping the Sun], and discover how energetic particles are accelerated to near light speed," the agency added.

"We're rewriting the textbooks on how the Sun works with the data from this probe," Dr. Joseph Westlake, NASA's heliophysics director told Reuters.

"This mission was theorized in the Fifties," he said, adding that it is an "amazing achievement to create technologies that let us delve into our understanding of how the sun operates".

The Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 and has been gradually circling closer towards the sun, using flybys of Venus to gravitationally pull it into a tighter orbit with the sun.

Westlake said the team is preparing for even more flybys in the extended mission phase, hoping to capture unique events.

First responders arrive at an area burning by the Jennings Creek Wildfire on Nov. 13, 2024 in Greenwood Lake, New York. An extended drought has helped fuel the Jennings Creek Wildfire on the New York-New Jersey border, which has grown to 5,000 acres across both states.
Environment

'Dangerous new era': Climate change spurs disaster in 2024
A 2018 artist's concept shows the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft flying into the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona, on a mission to help scientists learn more about the Sun.
Science & Tech

NASA spacecraft 'safe' after closest-ever approach to Sun
Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada attends the red carpet event for FX's “Shogun“ at the Academy theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, 2024. Fueled by the success of TV hit “Shogun“, foreign studios are hungry for quality Japanese content and local creators are adapting to meet demand.
Entertainment

Demand for Japanese content booms post 'Shogun'

Recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet
Joint rescue team personnel search for landslide victims in Gegerbitung district, Sukabumi regency, West Java on Dec. 5, 2024.
Archipelago

Five dead in flooding, landslides amid year-end holidays
A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 25, 2024.
Europe

People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

Markets

IDX falters in 2024 as global markets soar to record highs
Archipelago

Catering businesses fall victim to free meal program fraud
Archipelago

Bali's tallest broadcasting tower opens to public
Jakarta

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE
Asia & Pacific

South Korea inspects Boeing 737-800 fleet after worst plane crash
Politics

"I never asked for a third term as president:" Jokowi
Companies

PLN expects Rp 10t in losses from 50% electricity discount
Jakarta

Fire in Senen kills two elderly residents
