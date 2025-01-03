2025 Fashion: An era of self-expression and health-conscious choices

Confident color: Models present Supernova, a fashion collection by Ivan Gunawan. The collection features navy blue, silver, black and yellow colors which are deemed to be trending in 2025. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Indonesian fashion designers provide inspiration and choices while looking ahead to the upcoming trends for 2025.

A s 2024 was drawing to a close, fashion enthusiasts were looking ahead to 2025, where fresh inspiration is stirring up bold new visions, with Indonesian designers unveiling collections that reflect this sense of renewal.

Biyan Wanaatmadja unveiled Equilibrium, a dynamic collection for his Studio 133 line at the InterContinental Hotel Jakarta late October, blending sporty energy with collegiate charm.

Standout pieces included oversized varsity T-shirts with animal and tropical botanical prints, loose dresses paired with bomber jackets and pinstripe suits complemented by crisp cotton shirts featuring geometric embroidery.

The collection balances the practicality of gorpcore with urban refinement, all set against a serene color palette of creamy beige, navy, army green, powder blue and pink.

“We often forget that achieving harmony requires balancing life’s many activities,” Biyan noted, explaining his collection. “By working too much, we often neglect to focus on ourselves, our body and mind.”

Airy elegance: A model displays a halterneck cocktail dress by Andreas Odang made of silk chiffon. Light and breathable materials are becoming favorites in 2025. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

Wellness over fashion