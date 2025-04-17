Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s son Didit Hediprasetyo, a fashion designer, attends a meeting with high rank military and police officers at military headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

R agowo ‘’Didit’’ Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo, the only son of President Prabowo Subianto and Siti “Titiek” Hediati Hariyadi, has shown he might be a political player to reckon with in the future, much like his father. During Idul Fitri holidays, Didit moved to connect political bigwigs who were not on good terms, a role that could make him a valuable asset for his father.

On the first day of the Islamic holiday, Didit accompanied his father, who was hosting an open house at the Presidential Palace. Among the most prominent well-wishers were the country’s sixth president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and his extended family members.

Afterward, Didit went on to visit the country’s fifth president, Megawati Soekarnoputi, at her residence on Jl. Teuku Umar, Central Jakarta, before flying to Surakarta, Central Java, for a courtesy visit to the seventh president, Joko ‘’Jokowi’’ Widodo.

Ties between Megawati and Jokowi have slumped to their lowest ebb since they supported rival presidential candidates last year. The enmity climaxed when Megawati’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) dismissed Jokowi as a party member early this year.

Prabowo and Yudhoyono have recently been at odds regarding the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law. Yudhoyono has privately criticized the revision, although his Democratic Party joined the other seven factions in the House of Representatives in endorsing it.

During Ramadan, Didit celebrated his 41st birthday with the children of former presidents. His mother Titiek (daughter of second president Soeharto), Guruh Soekarnoputra (son of founding president Sukarno), Ilham Habibie (son of third president BJ Habibie), Yenny Wahid (daughter of fourth president Abdurrahman Wahid), Puan Maharani (daughter of Megawati), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (son of Yudhoyono) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep (sons of Jokowi) attended the birthday party.

In addition, Didit also designed a wedding dress for Mutiara Baswedan, daughter of Anies Baswedan, Prabowo’s rival in the 2024 presidential race. According to Prabowo Didit presented his design to Mutiara for free.