TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, April 17, 2025 Published on Apr. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-04-16T14:20:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto’s son Didit Hediprasetyo, a fashion designer, attends a meeting with high rank military and police officers at military headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

R

agowo ‘’Didit’’ Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo, the only son of President Prabowo Subianto and Siti “Titiek” Hediati Hariyadi, has shown he might be a political player to reckon with in the future, much like his father. During Idul Fitri holidays, Didit moved to connect political bigwigs who were not on good terms, a role that could make him a valuable asset for his father.

On the first day of the Islamic holiday, Didit accompanied his father, who was hosting an open house at the Presidential Palace. Among the most prominent well-wishers were the country’s sixth president, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and his extended family members.

Afterward, Didit went on to visit the country’s fifth president, Megawati Soekarnoputi, at her residence on Jl. Teuku Umar, Central Jakarta, before flying to Surakarta, Central Java, for a courtesy visit to the seventh president, Joko ‘’Jokowi’’ Widodo.

Ties between Megawati and Jokowi have slumped to their lowest ebb since they supported rival presidential candidates last year. The enmity climaxed when Megawati’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) dismissed Jokowi as a party member early this year.

Prabowo and Yudhoyono have recently been at odds regarding the revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law. Yudhoyono has privately criticized the revision, although his Democratic Party joined the other seven factions in the House of Representatives in endorsing it.

During Ramadan, Didit celebrated his 41st birthday with the children of former presidents. His mother Titiek (daughter of second president Soeharto), Guruh Soekarnoputra (son of founding president Sukarno), Ilham Habibie (son of third president BJ Habibie), Yenny Wahid (daughter of fourth president Abdurrahman Wahid), Puan Maharani (daughter of Megawati), Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (son of Yudhoyono) and Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kaesang Pangarep (sons of Jokowi) attended the birthday party.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In addition, Didit also designed a wedding dress for Mutiara Baswedan, daughter of Anies Baswedan, Prabowo’s rival in the 2024 presidential race. According to Prabowo Didit presented his design to Mutiara for free.

Popular

Reconsidering strategies to achieve 8% economic growth

Reconsidering strategies to achieve 8% economic growth
President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister
Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Related Articles

Saving Gazans but forgetting about Palestine

Prabowo’s ASEAN agenda

Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public

Related Article

Saving Gazans but forgetting about Palestine

Prabowo’s ASEAN agenda

Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

Prabowo holds first Idul Fitri open house at Palace for officials, public

Popular

Reconsidering strategies to achieve 8% economic growth

Reconsidering strategies to achieve 8% economic growth
President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister
Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (second right) holds a bilateral meeting with Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the State Palace in Jakarta in this handout picture taken and released on April 15 by the Palace.
Academia

A Russian base in Indonesia? Should Australia be concerned?
Containers and cranes are seen at the container port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, on April 13.
Academia

Can a global trade war be avoided?
A picture released by the NASA Earth Observatory on July 22, 2009 shows a detailed photograph of the summit caldera of the Tambora volcano, on the island of Sumbawa.
Academia

Reflecting on the Tambora eruption 210 years ago

Highlight
United States President Donald Trump (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

‘Bandung Spirit’ revisited amid global fractures
Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) personnel carry packages of humanitarian aid during the departure ceremony for Indonesia's humanitarian aid mission following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocking Myanmar at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 3, 2025. The US$1.3 million-worth of aid consists of food, medicine, medical equipment and other equipment needed to evacuate people affected by the disaster.
Editorial

Prabowo’s ASEAN agenda
China's President Xi Jinping (left) and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shake hands at the end of an Exchange of Agreement session at the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, on April 16, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

China's Xi calls for UN, multilateral systems to be upheld on Southeast Asia trip

The Latest

 View more
Academia

A Russian base in Indonesia? Should Australia be concerned?
Arts

All that is in between: Islamic art bridges tradition and innovation in Jeddah
Americas

Govt gives legal support to Indonesian detained in US immigration crackdown
Academia

Can a global trade war be avoided?
Society

Govt to dispatch 400,000 migrant workers, boost upskilling
Regulations

EU eases deforestation law reporting for companies
Academia

Reflecting on the Tambora eruption 210 years ago
Markets

PLN overproduces hydrogen, govt mulls incentive for cars
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: President’s son shows mettle in politics

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.