Roberta Flack of 'Killing Me Softly' fame dies at 88

The influential pop and R&B star in recent years had lost her ability to sing because of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

Maggy Donaldson (AFP)
New York, US
Tue, February 25, 2025

Roberta Flack of 'Killing Me Softly' fame dies at 88 US singer Roberta Flack performs at the 40th Jazzaldia festival in the Spanish northern Basque city of San Sebastian on July 23, 2005. Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer behind the classic “Killing Me Softly With His Song,“ died on February 24, 2025, her publicist said in a statement, without citing a cause. She was 88 years old. (AFP/Rafa Rivas)

oberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer behind the classic "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and one of the most recognizable voices of the 1970s, died Monday at age 88.

Flack's publicist announced her death without citing a cause.

The influential pop and R&B star in recent years had lost her ability to sing because of ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.

"She died peacefully surrounded by her family," the statement from the publicist said.

The classically trained musician with a tender but confident voice produced a number of early classics of rhythm and blues that she frequently described as "scientific soul," timeless works that blended meticulous practice with impeccable taste.

Her exceptional talent was key to the "quiet storm" radio form of smooth, sensuous slow jams that popularized R&B and influenced its later aesthetics.

"I've been told I sound like Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson, Odetta, Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick, even Mahalia Jackson," Flack said in 1970 in The New York Times.

"If everybody said I sounded like one person, I'd worry. But when they say I sound like them all, I know I've got my own style."

Jennifer Hudson hailed Flack as "one of the great soul singers of all time," and Roots drummer Questlove wrote "Thank You Robert Flack. Rest in Melody."

'A lot of love' 

Born Roberta Cleopatra Flack in Black Mountain, North Carolina on February 10, 1937, the artist was raised in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, DC.

Her large, musical family had a penchant for gospel, and she took up the piano in her youth, exhibiting a virtuosity that ultimately earned her a music scholarship to Washington's Howard University at just 15.

She told Forbes in 2021 that her father "found an old, smelly piano in a junkyard and restored it for me and painted it green."

"This was my first piano and was the instrument in which I found my expression and inspiration as a young person."

She was a regular playing clubs in Washington, where she was eventually discovered by jazz musician Les McCann.

Flack signed at Atlantic Records, launching a recording career at the relatively late age of 32. 

But her star grew overnight after Clint Eastwood used her romantic ballad "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" on the soundtrack of his 1971 movie "Play Misty for Me."

Eastwood's production company, Malposo Productions, posted a photo of the pair on X, captioning it: "Rest in Peace Roberta Flack..."

"Play Misty for Me" earned Flack the Grammy for Record of the Year in 1972, a prize which she took home at the following ceremony as well for "Killing Me Softly With His Song," thus becoming the first artist ever to win the honor two years in a row.

Flack has described hearing "Killing Me Softly," which was recorded by folk singer Lori Lieberman in 1971, on a flight and quickly rearranging it.

She performed her version at a show in which she opened for the legendary music tastemaker Quincy Jones, who, blown away by her rendition, told Flack not to publicly perform the song again until she had recorded it and made it her own. 

It would become the defining hit of her career.

A remixed rendition of "Killing Me Softly" was released in 1996 by the Fugees, with Lauryn Hill on lead vocals, bringing Flack a resurgence as it soared to top charts worldwide and scored another Grammy.

She also forged a creative partnership with Donny Hathaway, a friend of hers from Howard, releasing an album of duets that included "Where Is The Love" and a rendition of Carole King's "You've Got a Friend."

Flack's many accolades included a lifetime achievement honor from the Recording Academy in 2020.

She was a figure in the mid-20th century's social movements, and was friends with both Reverend Jesse Jackson and activist Angela Davis. She sang at the funeral of baseball icon Jackie Robinson, Major League Baseball's first Black player.

She has described growing up "at a time 'Black' was the most derogatory word you could use. I went through the civil rights movement. I learned, long after leaving Black Mountain, that being Black was a positive thing, as all of us did, the most positive thing we could be."

"I did a lot of songs that were considered protest songs, a lot of folk music," she said, "but I protested as a singer with a lot of love."

Hasjim Djalal, the consummate diplomat who tripled Indonesia's territorial size

Former UGM rector, Press Council chair Ichlasul Amal dies at 82

Producer Quincy Jones, who worked with Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, dies aged 91

James Earl Jones: stage legend, voice of Darth Vader

Is Indonesian R&B music dead? Industry experts weigh in

