Passion, leadership and growth: My transformative journey at Sinarmas World Academy

Passion is a fire within our soul, the spark that calls us to action, which can also bring warm comfort to our soul. For me, passion is a light that helps us to fulfill a purpose, guides us in our journey and leaves a meaningful mark in the world.

by Charlotte (grade 12)

Not everyone can discover their passion early on in their life, but Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) has helped me discover my passion in life through their supportive academic environment and vast CAS (Creativity, Activity and Service) opportunities.

I first embarked on my journey at SWA in the seventh grade, and I was immediately overwhelmed with all the different opportunities available. Throughout my middle school journey, I participated in several school events that allowed me to explore different interests and practice my artistic, music and communication skills. This exposure was crucial in my journey in discovering my passion. It was through these experiences that I began to explore my passion for leadership and giving back to others.

In 11th grade, I was introduced to CAS, a program that has been instrumental in shaping my personal growth. Among the many CAS projects I’ve contributed to, two projects hold a very special place in my heart.

In 2024, I had the honor to be president of TEDxYouth at SWA. As president, I was responsible for overseeing the entire event and ensuring that everything ran smoothly, from preparations to the big day. This role required me to use several skills, including excellent time management, strategic thinking and the ability to make decisions under pressure.

Leadership, without a doubt, was also a greatly needed skill. One struggle I faced was dealing with members who weren’t actively participating in the preparations, which resulted in me having to bear more responsibilities.

This felt unfair when some people just tagged along, but my TEDx mentor provided me with invaluable advice: He explained to me how some people took the lead while others just followed, which gave me an insight that there will be unfair moments in life. He encouraged me to focus on my own growth and success, and also reminded me that my ability to overcome such challenges was a key aspect of leadership. He expressed pride in my leadership, which left a lasting impact on me and gave me the confidence to pursue my passion.

Another CAS project that I am deeply fond of involved teaching and visiting local schools. SWA’s good connections with other local schools opened doors for me to start projects that provided children from underprivileged backgrounds with meaningful learning experiences and opportunities. I had the chance to organize several activities, such as English lessons, arts and crafts and even baking cupcakes together.

Through these CAS projects, I discovered my passion to be in an active environment where I could lead, create and contribute. I discovered and learned the value of leadership, which I used to inspire and empower others. Most importantly, I found warm fulfillment in giving back to the community, offering simple yet meaningful opportunities for children to experience the excitement of learning and experiencing new things.

I am grateful for the experiences I’ve had at SWA in helping me shape and nurture my passion, and I plan on carrying the values I've learned throughout my life. There is always something to look forward to in life!