TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Passion, leadership and growth: My transformative journey at Sinarmas World Academy

Passion is a fire within our soul, the spark that calls us to action, which can also bring warm comfort to our soul. For me, passion is a light that helps us to fulfill a purpose, guides us in our journey and leaves a meaningful mark in the world.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 13, 2025 Published on Mar. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-03-13T14:31:22+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Passion, leadership and growth: My transformative journey at Sinarmas World Academy

by Charlotte (grade 12)

Passion is a fire within our soul, the spark that calls us to action, which can also bring warm comfort to our soul. For me, passion is a light that helps us to fulfill a purpose, guides us in our journey and leaves a meaningful mark in the world.

Not everyone can discover their passion early on in their life, but Sinarmas World Academy (SWA) has helped me discover my passion in life through their supportive academic environment and vast CAS (Creativity, Activity and Service) opportunities.

I first embarked on my journey at SWA in the seventh grade, and I was immediately overwhelmed with all the different opportunities available. Throughout my middle school journey, I participated in several school events that allowed me to explore different interests and practice my artistic, music and communication skills. This exposure was crucial in my journey in discovering my passion. It was through these experiences that I began to explore my passion for leadership and giving back to others.

In 11th grade, I was introduced to CAS, a program that has been instrumental in shaping my personal growth. Among the many CAS projects I’ve contributed to, two projects hold a very special place in my heart.

In 2024, I had the honor to be president of TEDxYouth at SWA. As president, I was responsible for overseeing the entire event and ensuring that everything ran smoothly, from preparations to the big day. This role required me to use several skills, including excellent time management, strategic thinking and the ability to make decisions under pressure.

Leadership, without a doubt, was also a greatly needed skill. One struggle I faced was dealing with members who weren’t actively participating in the preparations, which resulted in me having to bear more responsibilities.

This felt unfair when some people just tagged along, but my TEDx mentor provided me with invaluable advice: He explained to me how some people took the lead while others just followed, which gave me an insight that there will be unfair moments in life. He encouraged me to focus on my own growth and success, and also reminded me that my ability to overcome such challenges was a key aspect of leadership. He expressed pride in my leadership, which left a lasting impact on me and gave me the confidence to pursue my passion.

.

Another CAS project that I am deeply fond of involved teaching and visiting local schools. SWA’s good connections with other local schools opened doors for me to start projects that provided children from underprivileged backgrounds with meaningful learning experiences and opportunities. I had the chance to organize several activities, such as English lessons, arts and crafts and even baking cupcakes together.

Through these CAS projects, I discovered my passion to be in an active environment where I could lead, create and contribute. I discovered and learned the value of leadership, which I used to inspire and empower others. Most importantly, I found warm fulfillment in giving back to the community, offering simple yet meaningful opportunities for children to experience the excitement of learning and experiencing new things.

I am grateful for the experiences I’ve had at SWA in helping me shape and nurture my passion, and I plan on carrying the values I've learned throughout my life. There is always something to look forward to in life!

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Related Articles

Leadership in uncertainty: Bridging knowledge-doing gap with resilience, adaptability

Passion, leadership and growth: My transformative journey at Sinarmas World Academy

Creating pathways for women in AI: A call to action

Accelerating high growth: The power of operational effectiveness and differentiation

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test

Related Article

Leadership in uncertainty: Bridging knowledge-doing gap with resilience, adaptability

Passion, leadership and growth: My transformative journey at Sinarmas World Academy

Creating pathways for women in AI: A call to action

Accelerating high growth: The power of operational effectiveness and differentiation

Growing dissent puts Prabowo’s leadership to test

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

More in Culture

 View more
A general view of the melting Lewis Glacier, with a pool of meltwater at its base in Mount Kenya National Park on March 7, 2025. Mount Kenya, Africa's second-highest peak, is home to rapidly shrinking glaciers that are vital for nearby ecosystems and communities.
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
The Italian newspaper Il Foglio prints a fully AI-generated edition for a month.
Science & Tech

Italian newspaper prints fully-AI edition, but not to 'kill' journalism
A vsitors looks at a section of the life size Lascaux cave replica after a special immersive torch light visit on June 16, 2022 in Montignac.
Art & Culture

Rarely seen cave art holds prehistoric secrets in France

Highlight
Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Japan, China, South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation
Environment

World's glacier mass shrank again in 2024, UN says
Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Middle East and Africa

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
Economy

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.