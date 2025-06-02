High school student Gracelyn Atmadja invents microplastic-free, biodegradable paper cup

H igh school student from Jakarta Intercultural School, Gracelyn Atmadja has unveiled an innovative breakthrough that could transform the way we consume beverages on the go.

Gracelyn's RealCycle Cup, presented at the fourth Jakarta Scholars Symposium on Friday, is a health-conscious alternative to the plastic liner used in paper cups, which releases microplastics when in contact with hot liquids. Microplastics have been found in the human body, including blood and vital organs, increasing long-term health risks.

“I believe in challenging practices so deeply normalized that we often overlook their potential harm so that we can make choices that are better for both us and the environment.” she said during her presentation.

By contrast, the RealCycle Cup’s liner is based on iron oxide nanoparticles that have magnetic properties and a high surface area.

The nanoparticles are combined with a protective plastic layer, allowing the cup to remain waterproof while still easily degradable and separated during the recycling process using a magnetic field. This in turn allows the cup material and its protective layer to be recovered without polluting the environment. Nanotechnology expert and Nobel Prize candidate Dr. Thomas Webster served as a mentor in the technology’s development process.

In Indonesia, single-use plastic waste such as drinking cups contributes significantly to the waste crisis.

The RealCycle Cup has the potential to be an environmentally friendly solution that is relevant to the local beverage and restaurant industry, as well as supporting real efforts to reduce microplastic pollution through its high efficiency in waste processing along with supporting the circular economy.

"This innovation is here to answer global challenges that often escape our attention every day," she added.

Gracelyn's initiative has received widespread appreciation from academics, industry players and international scientists.

Muhamad Amal, a researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency’s (BRIN) Nanotechnology Systems Research Center, said Gracelyn is a real example of the young generation of Indonesia who is able to capture small problems that are often ignored by the wider community.

“By combining social sensitivity, scientific approach and strong determination, she has succeeded in formulating solutions that are not only locally relevant, but also have the potential to have a global impact. In the complex and diverse context of Indonesia, her sensitivity to micro issues is an important asset in driving real change from the root of the problem,” Amal said.

Beyond the scientific presentation, Gracelyn is determined to bring her innovation to large beverages chains, and she is currently in talks with a number of local cafes to begin the next phase of trialing the adoption of the RealCycle Cup.

Gracelyn’s innovation confirms that Indonesia’s young generation not only has the potential, but also the courage and intelligence to become drivers of global change.

More than just a technical solution, the RealCycle Cup symbolizes how a healthier and more sustainable future can start from small steps that can have a big impact, paving the way for a more caring lifestyle.

“For me, protecting the earth is not just about throwing trash in its place. It is also about paying attention to the little things we consume every day and their impact on the planet,” Gracelyn concluded.