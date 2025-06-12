TheJakartaPost

Good Day Latte names BABYMONSTER as first K-Pop brand ambassador, launches new variants

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, June 12, 2025 Published on Jun. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-06-12T11:32:47+07:00

I

ndonesia’s leading instant coffee brand Kopi Good Day has officially partnered with K-Pop girl group BABYMONSTER, naming the group as the first K-Pop brand ambassador for the Good Day Latte line. 

Carrying the campaign theme "Have a Good Day with BABYMONSTER," Kopi Good Day officially collaborates with BABYMONSTER members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita as the new faces of the Good Day Latte line. 

Each member represents a unique character from various Good Day Latte variants, presenting a personality that is rich in flavor, soft, sweet and creamy according to the distinctive taste of each variant. 

Since making their official debut on April 1, 2024, BABYMONSTER has successfully captured the attention of fans around the world through bold characters and captivating charm, in line with the identity of Kopi Good Day.

The collaboration marks the first time a Southeast Asian country has partnered with BABYMONSTER as an ambassador for a local brand, underlining Kopi Good Day's commitment to continue to be close to the culture and tastes of Indonesian youth.

"This collaboration with BABYMONSTER is our strategic step to bring Good Day Latte closer to the dynamic and expressive young generation of Indonesia," said Linda Wijaya, Group Brand Manager of Kopi Good Day. 

BABYMONSTER and Kopi Good Day‘s collaboration is built with the same spirit of youth, energy and rich flavor, representing both diversity and confidence to express themselves, making the partnership feel natural and meaningful. 

In accordance with the tagline “Karena Hidup Perlu Banyak Rasa” (Because Life  Is Full of Flavors), Kopi Good Day continues to encourage the younger generation to live their days with the courage to explore and be open to new experiences, from taste and atmosphere to self-expression. 

Through the diverse characters and strong personalities of the BABYMONSTER members, Kopi Good Day invites the younger generation to find their own unique way to enjoy the moment and express themselves authentically.

"The positive energy and explorative spirit brought by BABYMONSTER are very much in line with Good Day's values, especially in lifting the mood and accompanying every taste in the daily lives of young people," Linda added.

As part of the campaign, Kopi Good Day launched a limited edition product line, which comes with exclusive BABYMONSTER merchandise including photocards.

To further enliven the collaboration, Kopi Good Day is also the official main sponsor for the 2025 BABYMONSTER 1st WORLD TOUR IN JAKARTA, which will be held on June 14. Fans can look forward to a range of programs from the Good Day booth in the concert area, ranging from limited edition merchandise and special menus inspired by the Good Day Latte variants to various interactive experiences.

In addition, Kopi Good Day also launched two new variants of the Good Day Latte product line: Good Day Latte Original, a rich and smooth latte with a soft texture and deep roasted notes perfect for classic coffee lovers; and Good Day Latte Butterscotch, a blend of sweet and creamy with a unique touch of butterscotch for those who want to try a different coffee flavor. 

The latest Good Day Latte Original and Good Day Latte Butterscotch products are now available in stores and online platforms. For more information, keep an eye on the website and social media @gooddayid.

This article was published in collaboration with Good Day

