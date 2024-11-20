TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Philanthropy a catalyst for the funds needed to tackle climate crisis

Philanthropic organizations, through partnerships with civil society organizations, the private sector and government, can play a key role in facilitating the disbursement of climate finance to communities taking climate action.

Farah Sofa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 20, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Philanthropy a catalyst for the funds needed to tackle climate crisis Crisis meeting: Delegates attend a session on Nov. 19, 2024 during the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

A

big increase in funding is the top agenda item at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) underway in Baku. This is precisely the case with regard to pledges from high-income countries to help low- and middle-income countries with the climate action fund they need for either mitigation or adaptation, as well as its realization, which seems to face barriers ceaselessly.

The Indonesian delegation to COP 29 made preparations for its diplomatic mission to ensure that, among other issues, the fund will eventually be committed.

The importance of climate funding, as well as why countries with more financial resources have an imperative to assist countries that are less endowed and more vulnerable, has been the clarion call of UN climate conferences, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. This can be viewed as recognition that countries’ contributions to climate change and their capacity to prevent it and tackle its consequences vary greatly.

In principle, mobilizing financial resources to meet the latest estimate of US$2.4 trillion by 2030 is expected to support the achievement of mitigation and adaptation goals.

Finance for mitigation is crucial, as we need large-scale investments to significantly reduce emissions. Equally important is finance for adaptation to accommodate adverse effects and reduce climate impacts on vulnerable communities.

At COP28 in Dubai last year and throughout meetings in the year ahead of COP29, delegations to negotiations failed to fully agree on a new collective quantified goal on climate finance (NCQG), aside from other hindering issues. The new goal emerged as a result of an understanding that the initial goal of mobilizing $100 billion per year, to which high-income countries committed, was not enough.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Accordingly, countries were called on to come to COP29 “ready to build political will and find areas of compromise” to advance ongoing and new areas of work agreed at COP28.

Popular

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls
Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations
Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Related Articles

Confronting the climate crisis: Water as a lever for climate action

UN chief urges G20 'leadership' on stalled climate talks

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29

BOJ hopes to keep 2 percent inflation target while monitoring climate shock risks

Azerbaijan aims to launch green investment rule book at COP29

Related Article

Confronting the climate crisis: Water as a lever for climate action

UN chief urges G20 'leadership' on stalled climate talks

Indonesia vows to ‘enhance climate actions’, Hashim tells COP29

BOJ hopes to keep 2 percent inflation target while monitoring climate shock risks

Azerbaijan aims to launch green investment rule book at COP29

Popular

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls
Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations
Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

More in Opinion

 View more
The enigma: This screencapture shows the infamous profile picture of Bjork, a hacker who caused a stir in Indonesia's social media by showing the country's weak cybersecurity. (KOMPAS/Galuh Putri Riyanto)
Academia

Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia
Caring for nature: Students of Palangka Raya University participate in a tree planting program in a peatland area in the Central Kalimantan capital of Palangka Raya on April 15, 2023.
Academia

Healing our planet is now restoration, not just conservation
Crisis meeting: Delegates attend a session on Nov. 19, 2024 during the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Academia

Philanthropy a catalyst for the funds needed to tackle climate crisis

Highlight
Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong salutes the audience after the U23 AFC Qatar 2024 Asian Cup third-place match between Iraq and Indonesia at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on May 2, 2024.
Sports

Victory over Saudi Arabia gives Indonesia World Cup belief, says coach Shin
(Left to right, first row) President Prabowo Subianto, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum attend the opening session of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Editorial

Multilateral system in crisis
Life matters: Women's rights activists hold a candlelight vigil in Manila on Sept. 13, 2016, calling to save Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso who is facing execution in Indonesia. The government moved Veloso to Wonosari Penitentiary in Gunung Kidul, Yogyakarya, last March.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia agrees to return death row convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Collaboration is strengthening cybersecurity defenses in Indonesia
Europe

Prabowo arrives in UK on King Charles’s invitation
Markets

BI keeps interest rate unchanged to stabilize rupiah
Americas

Shared US-Indonesia interests key during political transitions: US ambassador
Politics

House finishes interviewing KPK leader candidates
Regulations

Ministry prepares trade remedies to brace for imports
Culture and Entertainment

New Jersey’s indie rock legend Real Estate, brings its joy to Jakarta
Middle East and Africa

Baznas plans to build mosques, schools and hospitals in Gaza
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Philanthropy a catalyst for the funds needed to tackle climate crisis

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.