Jakarta Post
Stella Atmadja, a Young Cinephile, Donates Proceeds from Her Work to Support Filmmakers

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, September 4, 2025 Published on Sep. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-09-04T13:45:38+07:00

S

tella Moira Atmadja, a student at Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS) and a cinephile, is taking concrete steps to support the advancement of Indonesian cinema.

She has raised funds through the sale of a calendar she created that captures the beauty of various cultural backgrounds in Indonesia as an expression of its theme, “Unity in Diversity”, the national motto.

Stella raised a total of Rp 35,550,000 (US$2,166), which she donated in full via the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry for distributing production equipment assistance to students at arts and culture institutes, especially in film studies, and to film communities that need equipment such as movie cameras and lighting.

For her, film is not just about entertainment. It is a form of artistic expression that reflects diversity. She therefore feels that every step in filmmaking needs support.

"I really love film because for me, it's a cultural expression that can unite many people. Therefore, I tried to learn how to produce short films. And through that process, I realized that making a film is not easy and it is quite expensive, especially for equipment,” said Stella.

“Therefore, even though this assistance is limited, I hope it can help overcome these challenges and encourage more young people to continue working in the film world.”

She also hopes this support can be a small but meaningful step in encouraging the birth of more quality movies from the next generation of Indonesian filmmakers.

"What Stella Atmadja has done proves that the concern of the younger generation can have a direct impact on the development of the Indonesian film industry,” said Togar M. Simatupang, secretary-general at the higher education ministry.

“We are very proud of young people like her who not only demonstrate creativity in their work, but also care about the advancement of the film industry. Initiatives, enthusiasm and concern like this are worthy of being held up as an example as well as inspiration for other young people to make real contributions," he said.

Even as a high schooler, Stella has proven that Generation Z is able to be a catalyst for the advancement of Indonesian cinema.

She hopes her initiative can inspire other younger people to not only be a consumer, but also contribute to more locally made movies.

“Contributions to Indonesian cinema don't have to wait until later. We can start now, with the things we love,” she said.

Besides her love of film, Stella also has a keen interest in photography and design, which prompted her to think about how these three interests could be combined into a tangible work. This is how her idea for a calendar themed "Unity in Diversity" was born.

Stella chose this theme because she believes that Indonesia's cultural diversity is a source of collective strength that must always be remembered. Through her photographic lens, she captured the warm smiles of people from various cultures, and then transformed them into a simple yet meaningful calendar design.

"Many people ask, why a desk calendar? The reason is simple: A desk calendar is placed and seen every day. People will flip it every month and when they do, they will be reminded of the authenticity of Indonesian cultural characteristics: smiles and friendliness," she explained.

In depicting the "Smile of Indonesia”, her calendar highlights the harmony reflected in the country’s diverse cultural wealth. By focusing on smiles as its central element, the calendar aims to remind people that friendliness is one of the strengths of the nation's identity.

"For me, no contribution is too small if it is made with your heart. I dream that one day, Indonesian films can be a reflection of Indonesia in the eyes of the world,” said Stella.

“I hope that my small steps can provide support and encouragement in that direction. And I also hope that more young people will create, support each other, and together lead Indonesian cinema to a future we can be proud of."

This article was adapted by JP Creative Team based on the story of Stella Atmadja

