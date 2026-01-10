TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NASA says targeting ISS medical evacuation for January 14

Details of the medical evacuation, the first in ISS history, were not provided by officials, though they said it did not result from any kind of injury onboard and that the unidentified crewmember is stable and not in need of an emergency evacuation.

AFP
Washington
Sat, January 10, 2026 Published on Jan. 10, 2026 Published on 2026-01-10T13:27:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
In this file photo taken on March 07, 2011 this NASA handout image shows a close-up view of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-133 crew member on space shuttle Discovery after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation. In this file photo taken on March 07, 2011 this NASA handout image shows a close-up view of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-133 crew member on space shuttle Discovery after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation. (AFP/NASA)

NASA crewmembers aboard the International Space Station (ISS) could return to Earth as soon as Thursday, the US space agency said, after a medical emergency prompted the crew to return from their mission early.

"NASA and SpaceX target undocking Crew-11 from the International Space Station no earlier than 5 p.m. [Eastern Time] on Jan. 14, with splashdown off California targeted for early Jan. 15 depending on weather and recovery conditions," the agency said in a post on X.

From The Weekender

A choir of strangers: The Jakarta singing club where everyone belongs

No auditions, no pressure, just voices rising together. At Nyanyi Bareng Jakarta, group singing creates a sense of community.

Read on The Weekender

Details of the medical evacuation, the first in ISS history, were not provided by officials, though they said it did not result from any kind of injury onboard and that the unidentified crewmember is stable and not in need of an emergency evacuation.

The four astronauts on Nasa-SpaceX Crew 11 have been on their mission since Aug. 1. These expeditions generally last around six months, and the crew was already due to return to Earth in the coming weeks.

American astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, as well as Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov, would be returning, while American Chris Williams will stay onboard the international body to maintain a US presence.

Officials indicated it was possible the next US mission could depart to the ISS earlier than scheduled, but did not provide specifics.

Continuously inhabited since 2000, the ISS functions as a testbed for research that supports deeper space exploration, including eventual missions to Mars.

The ISS is set to be decommissioned after 2030, with its orbit gradually lowered until it breaks up in the atmosphere over a remote part of the Pacific Ocean called Point Nemo, a spacecraft graveyard.

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Related Articles

NASA says targeting ISS medical evacuation for January 14

SpaceX insider share sale sets $800 billion valuation amid possible IPO, letter shows

US astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dead at 97

Related Article

NASA says targeting ISS medical evacuation for January 14

SpaceX insider share sale sets $800 billion valuation amid possible IPO, letter shows

US astronaut Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13, dead at 97

NASA races to put nuclear reactors on Moon and Mars

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities

More in Culture

 View more
Fingertip balance: Adel, 11, an Indosalto participant, practices a backbend supported by her index fingers during an acrobatics training session on Jan. 15, 2026, in a narrow alley on Jl. Pluit Dalam III, Penjaringan, North Jakarta.
Culture

Indosalto: Urban acrobatics leaping into Jakarta’s narrow spaces
This photograph taken on January 6, 2026 shows Indian author Amitav Ghosh speaking during an interview with AFP amidst a promotional tour for his novel 'Ghost-Eye' in New Delhi.
Books

As world burns, Amitav Ghosh writes for the future
Unearthing origins: An ape-like skullcap discovered by Dutch geologist Eugène Dubois at Trinil in 1891 is displayed on Dec. 17, 2025, at the National Museum of Indonesia in Jakarta. The fossil is part of the permanent Early History exhibition introducing early human discoveries in Indonesia.
Art & Culture

Home at last: ‘Java Man’ fossils anchor new National Museum exhibit

Highlight
Joint search and rescue teams climb toward the suspected crash site of an Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane that lost contact a day earlier while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar, in the Bulusaraung Mountains, South Sulawesi on January 18, 2026.
Archipelago

Authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Editorial

Climate ‘band aids’ are not enough
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Spanish PM says US invasion of Greenland 'would make Putin happiest man on earth'

Economy

Kadin warns of slowing regional growth amid budget cuts
Archipelago

Authorities find wreckage of missing surveillance plane
Economy

Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland
Archipelago

Chartered airplane missing en route to Makassar with 11 on board
Economy

South American bloc to ink long-awaited trade deal with EU
Politics

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Sports

New head coach Herdman calls on Indonesia to harness past disappointments
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.