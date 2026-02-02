TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Extractive-led economic growth fuels environmental crisis
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?
Extractive-led economic growth fuels environmental crisis
The dangers lurking behind zero-carb diets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win

The night belonged to Bad Bunny, who earned cheers as he delivered a powerful political message, ripping the nationwide immigration raids that have polarized America.

AFP
Los Angeles, United States
Mon, February 2, 2026 Published on Feb. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-02-02T12:49:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos“ during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, February 1, 2026. Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos“ during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, February 1, 2026. (Reuters/Daniel Cole)

P

uerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny made history Sunday at the Grammys, winning Album of the Year for his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" -- the first Spanish-language work to take the top honor in music.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar added five more gramophones to his trophy cabinet, including another Record of the Year award, while Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took the Song of the Year prize.

Britain's Olivia Dean was named best new artist, on a night that featured electric performances from a constellation of stars including Lady Gaga, who won two prizes including best pop vocal album.

From The Weekender

Inside the blind box economy: Why we can’t stop unboxing

Once a childhood ritual, blind boxes have become a multi-billion-dollar industry built on anticipation and nostalgia, but will we keep buying into the thrill?

Read on The Weekender

But the night belonged to Bad Bunny, who earned cheers as he delivered a powerful political message, ripping the nationwide immigration raids that have polarized America.

"Before I say thanks to God, I'm gonna say 'ICE out'," Bad Bunny said as he accepted the award for best musica urbana album.

"We're not savages, we're not animals, we're not aliens; we are humans and we are Americans," the 31-year-old said, one week before he takes one of the world's biggest stages, headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

Later, when he won the night's top prize, he appeared overcome with emotion at his seat, before getting up on stage and delivering most of his speech in Spanish, honoring the people of Puerto Rico, a US territory in the Caribbean.

"I want to dedicate this award to all the people that had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams," he said in English.

Lamar's five Grammys equaled his haul from last year, when he swept up prizes for "Not Like Us," his viral diss track targeting rival Drake.

This time, he was honored for a variety of songs, from the Record of the Year-winning melodic "Luther" featuring SZA, which contains a sample from a hit by late crooner Luther Vandross, to the more classic hip-hop song "tv off."

"I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here," said Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Bad Bunny is in the middle of a world tour, just months after a hugely successful residency in San Juan.

His "Un verano sin ti" (2022) was the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album of the Year honors. But he made good on his second attempt with "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" ("I Should Have Taken More Photos").

The album is an exploration of what it is to be Puerto Rican in the context of persistent colonialism -- all set to folkloric sounds, infectious salsa and reggaeton rhythms.

Host Trevor Noah repeatedly joked with the Latin megastar, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, about not performing due to Super Bowl contractual restrictions -- and even sang a few bars in Spanish himself before Bad Bunny indulged with a short verse.

K-pop singer Rose and Bruno Mars kicked off the televised gala with a high-octane performance of "APT."

Lady Gaga offered an energetic version of "Abracadabra" and Justin Bieber stripped to his boxers -- and socks -- for a rendition of "Yukon."

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter belted out her hit "Manchild."

Reba McEntire and Lauryn Hill sang in honor of those who died over the last year in the world of music.

Late rocker Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon and children Kelly, Jack and Aimee looked on as Post Malone fronted an all-star band including guitarist Slash for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

The majority of the 95 awards were handed out at a pre-gala ceremony before the televised broadcast.

"Golden," from the Netflix animated smash hit "KPop Demon Hunters," won the prize for best song written for visual media, and top Oscar nominee "Sinners" won two soundtrack awards.

Country star Jelly Roll and R&B singer Leon Thomas were among the other winners.

Joni Mitchell -- one of several attendees wearing an "ICE OUT" pin in protest of US President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown -- took a prize for best historical album.

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

Related Articles

Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win

Singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra to headline 2024 Java Jazz Festival

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year Grammy for 'What Was I Made For?'

Related Article

Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win

Singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra to headline 2024 Java Jazz Festival

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year Grammy for 'What Was I Made For?'

Women dominate music's Grammy nominations, SZA tops with nine

Taiwan father-daughter design duo's road trip to Grammy glory

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali

Ukrainian woman sentenced to 20 years for smuggling drugs in Bali
What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

What's behind Indonesia's worst stock crash in decades?

More in Culture

 View more
Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for “Debi Tirar Mas Fotos“ during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, February 1, 2026.
Entertainment

Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win
A developing galaxy cluster dating to about 1 billion years after the Big Bang is shown in this handout image released on Jan. 28, 2026. The white box marks the field of view of the Chandra X-ray Observatory data (blue) that is overlaid on an infrared image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the location of galaxies.
Science & Tech

Galaxy cluster observed forming surprisingly early in universe's history
Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara poses as she arrives at the 24th Critics Choice Awards at Santa Monica, California, the United States on Jan. 13, 2019.
Entertainment

Catherine O'Hara, star of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' dead at 71

Highlight
OJK acting head and vice head Friderica Widyasari Dewi (four from the left) and OJK acting capital markets, financial derivatives and carbon exchange supervisor and issuers, securities transactions and capital market investment supervisor Hasan Fawzi (three from left) were appointed on Jan. 31, as OJK heads announced their resignations on Jan. 30. Jeffrey Hendrik (two from left) is also expected to assume as interim IDX president director.
Regulations

OJK, IDX name new leaders before markets open again
Up for the job: Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor nominee Thomas “Tommy” Djiwandono prepares to attend a confirmation hearing at House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Tommy, who currently serves as deputy finance minister, was one of three candidates proposed by President Prabowo Subianto for the post.
Editorial

Economic, not family affairs
A demonstrator looks on as others holds placards that read “Say no, just trap - Myanmar's sham election crap“ during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 28, 2025 protesting against Myanmar's general election staged by the country's military government. Myanmar's heavily restricted polls began on Dec. 28, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.
Asia and Pacific

Five years on, ASEAN’s Myanmar dilemma persists

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia imports 1,300 cows from Australia in ambitious dairy plan
Economy

Asia's factory activity expands on solid global demand
Politics

Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Entertainment

Bad Bunny makes Grammys history with Album of the Year win
Americas

Trump says closing Kennedy Center for two years
Academia

The net zero revolt has begun
Academia

The MSCI's ‘nuclear option’ is a bluff. The coming haircut is not
Markets

Oil tumbles on Iran hopes, precious metals hit by stronger dollar
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.