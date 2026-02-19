TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
RI catches break after US Supreme Court ruling on Trump tariffs
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

India AI summit fails to unite startup rivals

A video of the pair at a global AI summit in New Delhi on Thursday rapidly spread on social media after the former colleagues awkwardly refused to hold hands.

AFP
New Delhi
Thu, February 19, 2026 Published on Feb. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-02-19T18:57:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, of rival AI firms Anthropic, stood side by side on stage but did not hold hands at India's AI Impact summit on Feb. 19, 2026. OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, of rival AI firms Anthropic, stood side by side on stage but did not hold hands at India's AI Impact summit on Feb. 19, 2026. (The Jakarta Post/YouTube)

T

ech bro rivalry is real, or at least it is for Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, the CEOs of two leading US artificial intelligence startups.

A video of the pair at a global AI summit in New Delhi on Thursday rapidly spread on social media after the former colleagues awkwardly refused to hold hands.

Altman, head of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Amodei, whose company Anthropic is known for its Claude chatbot, stood beside each other for the photo opportunity on stage.

From The Weekender

Money Bestie: The ‘big sister’ guide to getting your finances together

Aliyah Natasya and Fill the Blankspace have turned financial education into an interactive journal, turning money talk into a playful, reflective experience that’s accessible.

Read on The Weekender

They were flanked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian AI startup founder Pratyush Kumar in a line with other tech leaders including Google's Sundar Pichai.

As the cameras snapped all raised their arms, hand-in-hand -- except for Altman and Amodei, who broke the chain.

"This is so hilarious. Nothing can make Sam and Dario hold hands, not even the Prime Minister of India!" wrote X user Yuchen Jin.

This week's AI Impact Summit is seeking consensus on how the world should handle artificial intelligence and regulate the fast-evolving technology.

Amodei is a former vice president of research at OpenAI. He left the company in early 2021 to co-found Anthropic with several other senior OpenAI researchers.

The two have been vocal in their criticism of each other's business models and philosophies.

Indian lawmaker Milind Deora also took a dig at the pair.

"Everyone else locked hands. @ChatGPTapp and @claudeai kept it strictly professional," he said on X along with a winking face emoji.

"That awkward moment when Sam Altman and Dario Amodei refused to hold hands," wrote Madhav Chanchani, co-founder of The Arc, a tech media and research platform.

"Instead they raised their fists."

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild

With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

Related Articles

Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount

Bill Gates withdraws from India AI summit amid scrutiny over alleged Epstein ties

Bali Police arrest dozens of Indians in online gambling crackdown

Related Article

Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount

Bill Gates withdraws from India AI summit amid scrutiny over alleged Epstein ties

Bali Police arrest dozens of Indians in online gambling crackdown

From savers to stakeholders: A new social contract for Indonesia

From GDP to good jobs: Managing AI’s barbell effect

Popular

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia

When Lent and Ramadan converge: A shared spiritual season for Indonesia
With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild

With ASEAN Cup looming, coach Herdman begins Indonesia rebuild
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

More in Culture

 View more
Special courtesy: Train attendant J.S. Suparmin (right) asks passengers to show their passenger cards in the Farmer and Trader Car of a Rangkasbitung-Merak train on Feb. 17, 2026, after they boarded at Rangkasbitung Station in Lebak regency, Banten.
Community

Banten train car smooths passage for farmers and traders
Director Paul Thomas Anderson, editor Andy Jurgensen, producer Sara Murphy, Cassandra Kulukundis, cinematographer Michael Bauman and cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti pose with the awards for Best Film Award, Director Award, Adapted Screenplay Award and Cinematography Award for 'One Battle After Another' at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 22, 2026.
Entertainment

'One Battle' triumphs at BAFTAs that honor British talent
OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Dario Amodei, of rival AI firms Anthropic, stood side by side on stage but did not hold hands at India's AI Impact summit on Feb. 19, 2026.
Science & Tech

India AI summit fails to unite startup rivals

Highlight
A worker watches as trucks load up raw nickel near Sorowako, South Sulawesi on Jan. 8, 2014.
Regulations

Industry warns against disrupting nickel ecosystem under US trade pact
A police officer and local resident in South Tangerang collect dead fish from the Cisadane river following an industrial accident in early February 2026.
Editorial

Catastrophe in the suburbs
President Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks to United States President Donald Trump (right) during the signing of the US-Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Tariffs (ART) in Washington, US, on Feb. 19, 2026. The trade deal locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce between Indonesia and the US.
Americas

US tariff deal tests Indonesia’s free and active doctrine

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Uncertainty at grassroots over Red and White co-ops
Society

Govt’s plan to recruit 70,000 forest rangers criticized
Archipelago

Bali court jails two Britons for drug smuggling
Companies

Salim Group’s green energy arm saw 52% profit jump in 2025
Tech

Govt to ask Gojek, Grab to give Idul Fitri holiday bonus to drivers
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong court overturns China critic Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction in rare legal victory
Middle East and Africa

Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council
Tech

Where AI lives: Southeast Asia's data center boom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.