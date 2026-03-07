TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Why the Philippines needs dedutertefication

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

NASA defense test changed asteroid's orbit around the sun: Study

The successful experiment to deflect an asteroid as well as additional analysis offers a solid data point to mount a defense if any such eventual threat is detected, researchers said.

Maggy Donaldson (AFP)
New York, United States
Sat, March 7, 2026 Published on Mar. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-03-07T10:22:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A placard hangs on the wall during the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Technology Media Workshop Telecon Briefing and tour at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, the United States on Sept. 12, 2022, ahead of the Sept. 26 project test mission. The DART mission aims to shift an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact, specifically by smashing a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos. A placard hangs on the wall during the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Technology Media Workshop Telecon Briefing and tour at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, the United States on Sept. 12, 2022, ahead of the Sept. 26 project test mission. The DART mission aims to shift an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact, specifically by smashing a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos. (AFP/Jim Watson)

F

our years ago, NASA purposely smashed a spacecraft into a small asteroid to see if they could deflect it, a test to prove humanity could protect Earth from threatening space rocks.

The experiment pushed the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos into a smaller, faster route around its sibling Didymos. And according to new research out Friday, it also pushed the pair into a slightly different orbit around the Sun.

The test on Dimorphos was never based on any actual threat to our planet. But the successful experiment and additional analysis offers a solid data point to mount a defense if any such eventual threat is detected, researchers said.

From The Weekender

The need to read: Why Jakartans are going back to bookstores

As reading enthusiasm rises, bookstores are turning into the city’s community-driven third spaces.

Read on The Weekender

"This study marks a notable step forward in our ability to prevent future asteroid impacts on Earth," the team of international researchers wrote in their new paper published in the journal Science Advances.

Their observations detailed in the paper showed that the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) in 2022 marked "the first time a human-made object has measurably altered the path of a celestial body around the Sun," NASA said in a statement.

Rahil Makadia, the study's lead author, told AFP his team tracked stellar occultations, or the moment when an asteroid passes in front of a star and causing a brief dimming for less than a second, to obtain hyper-precise measurements of the asteroid's position, speed and shape.

Obtaining this data is no small feat. The team relied on volunteer astronomers from around the globe, who recorded 22 of these stellar occultations.

Using that data along with years of additional observations, Makadia said the team was able to measure Didymos's orbit around the sun with precision.

"We were able to measure what this change was exactly," he said, and make computations that could assist with future "planetary defense efforts."

The orbital change was miniscule, just 0.15 seconds. But it's enough to make a difference, scientists say.

"This is a tiny change to the orbit, but given enough time, even a tiny change can grow to a significant deflection," said Thomas Statler, lead scientist for solar system small bodies at NASA Headquarters in Washington, in a statement.

"The team's amazingly precise measurement again validates kinetic impact as a technique for defending Earth against asteroid hazards and shows how a binary asteroid might be deflected by impacting just one member of the pair."

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Related Articles

NASA defense test changed asteroid's orbit around the sun: Study

Galaxy cluster observed forming surprisingly early in universe's history

NASA says targeting ISS medical evacuation for January 14

Related Article

NASA defense test changed asteroid's orbit around the sun: Study

Galaxy cluster observed forming surprisingly early in universe's history

NASA says targeting ISS medical evacuation for January 14

China sends its youngest astronaut to 'Heavenly Palace' space station

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case

Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

More in Culture

 View more
A placard hangs on the wall during the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Technology Media Workshop Telecon Briefing and tour at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, the United States on Sept. 12, 2022, ahead of the Sept. 26 project test mission. The DART mission aims to shift an asteroid's orbit through kinetic impact, specifically by smashing a spacecraft into the smaller member of the binary asteroid system Didymos.
Science & Tech

NASA defense test changed asteroid's orbit around the sun: Study
NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, rolls from its launch pad back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for repairs ahead of the Artemis II mission launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the United States, on Feb. 25, 2026. Launch is scheduled no earlier than April 1, 2026.
Science & Tech

NASA shakes up moon program with new test mission before astronaut lunar landing
Taking a stand: Edward Christian Kusuma (center), a student from the British School Jakarta, delivers his speech as the Yemen representative on Jan. 28, 2026, during a Model United Nations simulation organized by International Global Network (IGN) at the Discovery Ancol hotel in North Jakarta.
Community

Model United Nations: Where Indonesian youths learn to lead

Highlight
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran on March 5, 2026, amid the United States-Israeli conflict with Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Iran's UN envoy says 1,332 Iranian civilians killed in war
Equality demand: Participants march on March 8, 2025, during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women’s Alliance (API) to mark the 50th International Women’s Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Central Jakarta.
Editorial

Courageous women leaders
A placard against femicide, claiming 2023 statistics of some 180 reported cases across 38 Indonesian provinces, is seen as activists take part in a street protest on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Jakarta on Nov. 25, 2024.
Society

Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Israel warns Lebanon of 'disastrous repercussions' as week's death toll nears 300
Middle East and Africa

Kuwait airport, Saudi Arabia targeted as Iran presses Gulf attacks
Economy

Indonesia seeks suspension of concessions against EU in palm oil dispute
Society

Women question legal protection as gender violence rages on
Science & Tech

NASA defense test changed asteroid's orbit around the sun: Study
Asia & Pacific

56 Afghan civilians killed in conflict with Pakistan since last week: UN
Middle East and Africa

Iran's UN envoy says 1,332 Iranian civilians killed in war
Archipelago

Police probe kidnapping, murder of Ukrainian tourist in Bali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.