Batam, Bintan reopened for Singaporean tourists

Singaporeans can visit Batam and Bintan islands approximately 15 km (9.32 miles) and 30 km away respectively providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19, they undergo tests and have insurance coverage, authorities said.

Agencies
Batam
Mon, January 24, 2022

Batam, Bintan reopened for Singaporean tourists Batam-based international ferry operator for Singapore and Johor Bahru route has planned to suspend its operation following the Malaysia lockdown as well as the new 14-days of Stay at Home Notice in Singapore. (JP/Fadli)

I

ndonesia opened up two island close to Singapore to visitors from the city-state on Monday, officials said, as part of calibrated moves to reboot its tourism sector while controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Singaporeans can visit Batam and Bintan islands approximately 15 km (9.32 miles) and 30 km away respectively providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19, they undergo tests and have insurance coverage, authorities said.

The two islands were hugely popular vacation spots among Singaporeans prior to the pandemic.

The move follows Indonesia's reopening of its holiday island Bali to foreign tourists in October.

It was not immediately clear how the arrangement will be implemented in both countries and Singapore's transport and tourism authorities did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the process could take time.

Once Asia's COVID-19 epicentre, Indonesia has seen a rise in infections lately following months of containment, including from the Omicron variant. It reported its first two Omicron-related deaths on Saturday

