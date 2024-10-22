Luhut makes comeback under Prabowo to helm revived economic council

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (left), flanked by Muhadjir Effendy (right) and Purnomo Yusgiantoro, take their oath of office on Oct. 22, 2024 at the State Palace in Jakarta as they are sworn in as the presidential advisers on haj, digitalization and government, and energy, respectively. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (left), flanked by Muhadjir Effendy (right) and Purnomo Yusgiantoro, take their oath of office on Oct. 22, 2024 at the State Palace in Jakarta as they are sworn in as the presidential advisers on haj, digitalization and government, and energy, respectively. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

After previously stating that he would not join the new cabinet but would consider an advisory role, the Jokowi loyalist has been installed as a presidential adviser in the Prabowo administration.

P rabowo Subianto, the newly installed President, has brought Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, a close ally of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, into the fold of his Merah Putih (Red & White) Cabinet to head the newly revived National Economic Council (DEN).

Absent from Prabowo’s swearing-in ceremony and the announcement of new cabinet members on Sunday, Luhut made his appearance on Monday at the inauguration of more than 100 ministers, deputy ministers and ministerial-level officials at the State Palace in Jakarta, where he was installed to lead the DEN.

The council was established in 1999 by Abdurrahman “Gus Dur” Wahid, and tasked with advising the fourth president in formulating economic policies to help the country recover from the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

The government body was abolished just one year later, as it had “fulfilled all of its roles and functions”, according to Gus Dur.

It is unclear what functions the council will fulfill under the Prabowo administration, as the President is yet to issue a regulation governing the institution.

Read also: New (and old) economic team

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

At a separate ceremony on Tuesday morning, Luhut was appointed as presidential adviser on digitalization and government technology alongside other figures, such as former coordinating human development and culture minister Muhadjir Effendy, now Prabowo’s adviser on haj affairs, and former coordinating political, legal and security affairs minister Wiranto, now the presidential adviser on politics and security.