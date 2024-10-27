TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ex-Supreme Court official arrested for bribery over Surabaya murder acquittal

Zarof Ricar, a retired Supreme Court high-ranking official, allegedly asked for at least Rp 5 billion (US$318,570) from the lawyer of a former lawmaker's son Gregorius Ronald Tannur, in exchange for upholding the defendant's acquittal in a murder case occurring in Surabaya, East Java in 2023.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, October 27, 2024

Ex-Supreme Court official arrested for bribery over Surabaya murder acquittal High court scandal: Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25. Investigators have named him as a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of a former lawmaker's son, Gregorius Ronald Tannur, in a murder case, as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

I

nvestigators with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) arrested a former high-ranking Supreme Court official as a suspect in a bribery case related to the acquittal of a lawmaker’s son in a high-profile murder case in Surabaya, East Java, occurring last year.

On Friday, investigators named Zarof Ricar, former head of the Supreme Court’s legal and justice research and development agency, a suspect in the case after arresting him in Bali on Thursday evening. Zarof retired from the Supreme Court in 2022.

Zarof is suspected of accepting bribes from Lisa Rahmat, a lawyer representing defendant Gregorius Ronald Tannur in the murder case, in exchange for a Supreme Court justice ruling in favor of her client in the case.

“Lisa asked Zarof to make justices at the Supreme Court uphold the lower court ruling that cleared Ronald of all charges,” said Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes, during a press briefing in Jakarta on Friday evening.

He added that the lawyer would pay Rp 1 billion (US$63,714) to Zarof and an additional Rp 5 billion to be given to the justices handling the appeal. Lisa gave the money in foreign currency worth Rp 5 billion as per the retired official’s request, who then kept the money in a safe in his house in Jakarta.

Aside from Ronald’s case, the AGO also suspected Zarof of accepting bribes for other cases during his tenure at the Supreme Court between 2012 and 2022. Over 10 years he has allegedly accepted gratuities amounting to Rp 920 billion and around 51 kilograms of gold.

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (right) and his successors (from left to right) Culture Minister Fadli Zon, Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro and Elementary and Secondary Education Minister Abdul Mu'ti pose for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024 after a transfer of authority event in Jakarta.
Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
Practicing discipline: President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25.
President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.
Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
Newly appointed ministers of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s Red and White Cabinet stand to attention during the retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024.
Prabowo wants new ‘political capital' ready in four years: Minister
Banten gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left) Andra Soni-Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah and Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi attends the first gubernatorial public debate in Jakarta on Oct. 16, 2024.
Sexism persists as regional race intensifies

US finalizes curbs on investing in Chinese tech
Minister tells Unair to retract student body suspension
President Prabowo pays the bill for ministers' retreat: Spokesman
When AI friends turn fatal
Analysis: Two institutions with one task Establishing an SOEs super-holding
Rescue plan kicks off for bankrupt textile firm Sritex
Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership
X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran's Khamenei
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.