Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

A large majority of Indonesians are confident in the capability of President Prabowo Subianto to lead the nation in the next five years, the latest survey by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia has revealed.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, October 28, 2024

Red and White: The ministers of President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo on Oct. 21, 2024, after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo's new cabinet includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts have said.

A

large majority of Indonesians are confident in the capability of President Prabowo Subianto to lead the nation for the next five years, the latest survey by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia has revealed.

In the survey that took place about a week before Prabowo took office, about 85 percent of respondents said they were confident that he could lead the country to a better future.

Indikator interviewed 1,200 respondents of voting age nationwide in person from Oct. 10 to 15 and released the results on Sunday. The survey had a 2.9 percent margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.

Indikator executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said that public confidence in Prabowo’s leadership capabilities was much higher than in those of his predecessors Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

“Public confidence in the two former presidents at the beginning of their terms stood at around 60 percent. So compared to them, Prabowo has extremely high public support,” Burhanuddin said on Sunday.

He attributed it to the fact that Prabowo ran on a platform of continuity of Jokowi's programs during the February election.

Jokowi ended his decade of presidency with a high approval rating of 75 percent mainly because of his massive infrastructure development and populist strategies. Jokowi’s approval rating in January 2015 stood at 62 percent in the first survey after he took office in October of 2014.

