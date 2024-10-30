TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, October 30, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Oct. 23, 2024, during his administration's first cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta. In his speech, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meal program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet's large size. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

President Prabowo Subianto has a new Instagram account that is managed by the newly established Presidential Communications Office.

The account @presidenrepublikindonesia has attracted 698,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, and already has the blue Instagram verification badge.

But the account is not yet fully running, Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi told Kompas on Tuesday.

“It is not yet active. The account will display Prabowo’s activities as President,” Hasan said.

“We are preparing it to be the official account of the presidential institution – and not [Prabowo’s] personal account,” he added.

Its first and only post so far was Prabowo taking the oath of office on Oct. 20. The account posted it on Oct. 25.

Hasan did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s requests for further comment.

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (left) wears a detainee jacket on Oct. 29, 2024, after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling Rp 400 billion (US$25.50 million)in state funds in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong's arrest raises political questions
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech during the announcement of candidates for regional head at the party’s office in Jakarta on Aug. 26, 2024. The PDI-P announced 60 candidates for regional head positions, consisting of six candidates for governor and deputy governor, 38 for regent and deputy regent and 16 for mayor and deputy mayor.
Regional Elections

Plan for Prabowo-Megawati meeting resurfaces ahead of regional polls
Branding for the COP29 climate conference covers the facade of a building under renovation in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sept. 11, 2024. The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will be held in the city from Nov. 11 to 22.
Politics

Prabowo’s brother Hashim to lead Indonesian delegation at UN climate summit

Highlight
Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.