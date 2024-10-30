Prabowo has new Instagram account for presidential activities

President Prabowo Subianto has a new Instagram account that is managed by the newly established Presidential Communications Office.
The account @presidenrepublikindonesia has attracted 698,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, and already has the blue Instagram verification badge.
But the account is not yet fully running, Presidential Communications Office head Hasan Nasbi told Kompas on Tuesday.
“It is not yet active. The account will display Prabowo’s activities as President,” Hasan said.
“We are preparing it to be the official account of the presidential institution – and not [Prabowo’s] personal account,” he added.
Its first and only post so far was Prabowo taking the oath of office on Oct. 20. The account posted it on Oct. 25.
Hasan did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s requests for further comment.
