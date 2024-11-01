Prabowo, Ridwan Kamil dine together amid heated gubernatorial race

Sharing a meal: President Prabowo Subianto (left) converses with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil during their dinner at Garuda restaurant on Jl. Sabang in Central Jakarta on Thursday. They discussed various topics, including the future capital city Nusantara of which Ridwan is the curator. (Instagram/@prabowo)

President Prabowo Subianto and Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil shared photos of them enjoying a dinner together amid tensions in the Jakarta election.

P resident Prabowo Subianto recently shared photos of a dinner with Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil on his personal Instagram account @prabowo.

The post, made around Friday midnight, features three images showing the two politicians enjoying their meal of Nasi Padang (Minang-style rice and side dishes) together.

The caption reads, “Dinner with Kang Ridwan Kamil at Garuda restaurant, Jl. Sabang, Central Jakarta”.

Ridwan also shared moments from his dinner with Prabowo on his Instagram account @ridwankamil.

The gubernatorial candidate posted an Instagram reel video featuring their time together on Thursday evening.

The former West Java governor revealed that the dinner lasted for one hour and was filled with laughter and discussion on various topics. Prabowo also encouraged Ridwan to stay enthusiastic about his duties.

“Alhamdulillah, one hour of joking around and discussing many things, including [Nusantara Capital City] as the curator,” Ridwan wrote in his post.

“Thank you, Pak President, for this very special time,” he added. “I hope you stay healthy and successful in leading this nation.”

Dig in: A waiter (center) serves the dishes for President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil at Garuda restaurant on Jl. Sabang in Central Jakarta on Thursday. (Instagram/@prabowo)

Prabowo’s dinner with Ridwan took place amid reports that the political machinery supporting the gubernatorial candidate is not functioning optimally in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Some coalition politicians have even aligned themselves with Ridwan’s rival, Pramono Anung who is running on the ticket from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

These politicians include Muhammad Ishaq and Firman Abdul Hakim of the United Development Party (PPP), HM Nafiudin of the NasDem Party, Ahmad Faisal of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Riko of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and Ahmad Syukri and Redim Okto Fudin of the National Awakening Party (PKB).

Ahmad Syukri revealed that these seven politicians were former candidates in the Feb. 14 legislative elections.

He noted that many constituents voted for Pramono and his partner Rano Karno.

“Most of them entrusted their votes to help win Pak Pram and Mas Doel,” Ahmad told reporters, as quoted by detik.com.

“I then asked for their reasons, considering we are candidates from different parties,” he said.

“They responded that Jakarta needs leadership, and while infrastructure development is progressing well, the focus now is on mental and spiritual development,” he added.

Pramono expressed his joy at receiving support from these politicians.

“Of course, I’m happy to have their support,” he said on Thursday.