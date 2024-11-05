TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Government keen to break online gambling habit

A recent crackdown has raised questions about how far up the chain of command gambling activities go and whether taking down websites alone will be sufficient to stymie the practice.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Government keen to break online gambling habit Local officials put up a public service announcement banner discouraging people from taking part in online gambling outside a government building in Bogor, West Java, on June 30, 2024. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

O

nline gambling has taken center stage in the two weeks since the start of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, following the arrest of a dozen ministerial employees, private sector workers and an overnight social media sensation allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

The crackdown has raised questions about how far up the chain of command gambling activities go and whether taking down websites alone will be sufficient to stymie the practice.

Over the past week, at least 12 employees of the Communications and Digital Ministry have been arrested by the Jakarta Police, with the help of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim).

Most of the people detained had worked at the ministry prior to Prabowo’s inauguration on Oct. 20, while four others were private sector workers.

They stand accused of “abusing their authority” to flag and block online gambling sites by soliciting kickbacks to allow them to continue operating, Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi revealed on Friday.

“These people were already acquainted with [the gambling sites’ owners], so instead of blocking the websites, they rented a satellite office to handle [their traffic],” Ade said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Through this proxy site in a rented shophouse in Bekasi, West Java, the ministry employees allegedly allowed some 1,000 websites to continue operating in the country, earning Rp 8.5 million ($US536.31) for each site.

Popular

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali
Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Related Articles

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push

Analysis: No posts for PDI-P, NasDem in Prabowo’s bloated cabinet

Brazil orders closure of 2,000 betting sites

Fintech’s essential role in combating online gambling

Minister defends President Jokowi's son's private jet trip

Related Article

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push

Analysis: No posts for PDI-P, NasDem in Prabowo’s bloated cabinet

Brazil orders closure of 2,000 betting sites

Fintech’s essential role in combating online gambling

Minister defends President Jokowi's son's private jet trip

Popular

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group

Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group
Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali
Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

More in Indonesia

 View more
Local officials put up a public service announcement banner discouraging people from taking part in online gambling outside a government building in Bogor, West Java, on June 30, 2024.
Politics

Government keen to break online gambling habit
Several children offer umbrella renting services, locally known as ojek payung, to passengers of MRT Jakarta at Bundaran Hotel Indonesia station in Central Jakarta on March 12, 2020.
Society

Indonesia predicted to have a normal wet season in 2025
Yogyakarta Sultan Hamengkubuwono X (second left) and his wife Queen Hemas greet Japanese Emperor Naruhito (second right) on June 21, 2023, at Regol Danaprtapa in front of the Yogyakarta Palace.
Archipelago

Yogyakarta confiscates thousands of bottles of liquor

Highlight
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Companies

SOEs Ministry installs Prabowo’s protégé as Pertamina CEO
Former Supreme Court high-ranking official Zarof Ricar (center) walks to a prisoner transport van following an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators name him a suspect in a bribery case pertaining to the acquittal of former lawmaker son Gregorius Ronald Tannur in a murder case of his girlfriend as well as other cases handled in the Supreme Court.
Editorial

Justice for some
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto posed for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3, 2024.
Politics

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Elon Musk and X are epicenter of US election misinformation, experts say
Companies

Boeing union says approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Asia & Pacific

South Korea fines Meta for illegal collection of user data
Politics

Government keen to break online gambling habit
Americas

What if the US election ends in a Trump-Harris tie?
Society

Indonesia predicted to have a normal wet season in 2025
Archipelago

Yogyakarta confiscates thousands of bottles of liquor
Politics

President Prabowo meets Jokowi as best buddy: Spokesman
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Government keen to break online gambling habit

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.