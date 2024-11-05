TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor

A recent survey by Litbang Kompas has found that 56 percent of Jakarta residents have firmly decided which gubernatorial candidate they will vote for in the upcoming regional election.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 5, 2024

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during an event in which they vowed to ensure peaceful campaigning in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta on Sept. 24. (Antara/Herjoko Bald)

A

recent survey by Litbang Kompas, the research and development unit of Kompas newspaper, has found that 56 percent of Jakarta residents have firmly decided which gubernatorial candidate they will vote for in the upcoming regional election.

Meanwhile, 39 percent are still uncertain or open to changing their minds, while 5 percent remain undecided.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 20 to 25, queried 800 respondents selected through random, stratified sampling in Jakarta. Data was collected in face-to-face interviews.

Most survey participants, at 33.9 percent, reported that they had made their decisions in the past month, while 27 percent said they had made their decision in the past week. Some 26 percent said they had decided several months before.

The survey found that factors that influenced the voting decisions of Jakartans included candidates’ campaigns, debate performances and values. Other respondents said they were looking for recommendations from trusted sources.

The results of the Litbang Kompas survey also suggested that the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial race could go two rounds. The survey found that the Pramono Anung-Rano Karno pair was leading with 38.3 percent of voter support but that the rival Ridwan Kamil-Suswono ticket followed closely with 34.6 percent. The independent Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana Abyoto ticket had 3.3 percent support.

Jakarta is the only province in the country that has a two-round voting system to elect its governor.

If no gubernatorial candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the first round, a second round of voting will be held with only the top two candidates.

The Ridwan-Suswono pair, backed by the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), is facing the challenge of consolidating support from coalition members. Among Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) voters, for example, only 36.6 percent support the ticket.

Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during an event in which they vowed to ensure peaceful campaigning in the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta on Sept. 24.
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (right) leads a coordination meeting to control inflation at the Home Ministry in Jakarta on Nov. 4, 2024.
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
President Prabowo Subianto (center) gives a speech during a gala dinner on Oct. 25, 2024, as part of a four-day ministerial retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. Prabowo is to meet regional leaders on Nov. 7, 2024, to provide direction on government policies and priorities.
Politics

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads

Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% as consumer spending loses steam
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
Politics

Prabowo calls meeting with regional heads
Politics

New government accounts emerge amid stronger social media influence on public opinion
Regulations

Ministry cancels Soekarno-Hatta terminal 4 project
Asia & Pacific

Seven ambassadors to strengthen bilateral ties with Indonesia in various fields
Asia & Pacific

NATO-type Southeast Asian security group not feasible, Philippines says
