Jakarta Post
Megawati to visit Surakarta amid heated Central Java race

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, November 10, 2024

Megawati to visit Surakarta amid heated Central Java race Workers move ballot boxes that will be used for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a warehouse of the Batang General Elections Commission (KPU) in Central Java on Oct. 10, 2024. (Antara/Harviyan Perdana Putra)
Indonesia Decides

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri looks determined to help defend her party’s electoral stronghold of Central Java as she prepares to visit the province once again ahead of local elections later this month.

With the Nov. 27 nationwide regional elections drawing near, political bigwigs have been hitting the road in high-stakes battlegrounds to boost the prospects for the candidates they support.

Among them is Megawati, who recently led a party meeting in Central Java’s capital of Semarang to bolster the PDI-P’s political machine in the province.

She is expected to make another visit to the province later this month to meet with party members, grassroots supporters and campaigners in Surakarta, the hometown of former president and former PDI-P member Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“She plans to go to Surakarta on Nov. 21, but we will wait for the exact date. Her visit to Central Java is to ensure the solidity of our members and volunteers," Hendrar Prihadi, a PDI-P politician running for deputy governor of Central Java, said recently.

The province has become a proxy battleground between Jokowi and the PDI-P.

Having been a party member for nearly two decades, Jokowi parted ways with the PDI-P during the 2024 presidential race after throwing his support behind Prabowo Subianto’s candidacy on a rival ticket rather than backing the PDI-P’s nominee, Ganjar Pranowo.

