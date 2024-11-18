TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks

The House is set to launch confirmation hearings on Monday to whittle down 20 final candidates, 10 each for the KPK leadership and the KPK supervisory council from a short list compiled by ex-president Jokowi, to five each to lead the Prabowo administration's fight against corruption.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

A worker cleans the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the antigraft body's headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

T

he House of Representatives is to start holding confirmation hearings on Monday to select the new leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as well as members of the KPK supervisory council, with observers urging lawmakers involved in the process to pick the best individuals to restore public trust in the antigraft body.

House Commission III, which oversees law enforcement, is to finalize the selection of five KPK leaders and five council members from a short list of 10 names each during the hearings, a process that President Prabowo Subianto green-lit last week.

Prabowo sent a letter to the House on Nov. 4 to convey his approval of the short-listed figures and ordered lawmakers to proceed with the confirmation hearings.

The short list was compiled by his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and submitted to the legislature in October, just days before he stepped down from office.

“It will be a gradual process that lasts until Thursday, with around four to five candidates heard each day,” Commission III chairman Habiburokhman, who hails from the Gerindra Party, said on Friday after a coordination meeting with the House leadership to discuss the short list.

He added that each candidate would be allotted up to 1.5 hours to respond to lawmakers’ questions, longer than the usual hour-long interview, which would allow for further discussions if necessary.

“We want to fully dig into the visions and goals of the candidates,” he said.

A worker cleans the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the antigraft body’s headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
Politics

House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center, front) attends a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I on Nov. 5, 2024, along with her deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right), at the Senayan legislative compound in Jakarta.
Politics

Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling
Vying to lead: West Java gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwinatarina, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja, Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Habibie and Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan pose for a photo during the ballot number drawing ceremony at the West Java General Elections Commission (KPU) office in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23.
Regional Elections

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses with (back, from left to right) Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, United States President Joe Biden, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (front, left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, right) during a family photo session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru on Nov. 16, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Digital trade can transform how firms innovate by reducing information, logistics, and transaction costs associated with acquiring foreign inputs.
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued

Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued
Opinion

Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling
Politics

House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Academia

Chronic respiratory disease deserves global attention
Politics

Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling
Regional Elections

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province
The Jakarta Post
Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.