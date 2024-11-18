House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks

A worker cleans the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the antigraft body’s headquarters in Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

The House is set to launch confirmation hearings on Monday to whittle down 20 final candidates, 10 each for the KPK leadership and the KPK supervisory council from a short list compiled by ex-president Jokowi, to five each to lead the Prabowo administration's fight against corruption.

T he House of Representatives is to start holding confirmation hearings on Monday to select the new leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as well as members of the KPK supervisory council, with observers urging lawmakers involved in the process to pick the best individuals to restore public trust in the antigraft body.

House Commission III, which oversees law enforcement, is to finalize the selection of five KPK leaders and five council members from a short list of 10 names each during the hearings, a process that President Prabowo Subianto green-lit last week.

Prabowo sent a letter to the House on Nov. 4 to convey his approval of the short-listed figures and ordered lawmakers to proceed with the confirmation hearings.

The short list was compiled by his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and submitted to the legislature in October, just days before he stepped down from office.

“It will be a gradual process that lasts until Thursday, with around four to five candidates heard each day,” Commission III chairman Habiburokhman, who hails from the Gerindra Party, said on Friday after a coordination meeting with the House leadership to discuss the short list.

He added that each candidate would be allotted up to 1.5 hours to respond to lawmakers’ questions, longer than the usual hour-long interview, which would allow for further discussions if necessary.

“We want to fully dig into the visions and goals of the candidates,” he said.