House finishes interviewing KPK leader candidates

The House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement will decide on the selected candidates for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners by Thursday or Monday, its deputy chair says.
he House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement finished the confirmation hearing to select the new leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after interviewing 10 candidates for the position by Tuesday.
Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party adjourned the hearing on Tuesday evening after interviewing six candidates that day.
They were incumbent KPK commissioner Johanis Tanak, Supreme Court justice Ibnu Basuki Widodo, former Indonesian Ombudsman member Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, South Kalimantan Police chief Insp. Gen. Djoko Poerwanto, former Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP) member Ida Budhiati and former Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) deputy chair Agus Joko Pramono.
The other four candidates, including National Police Commission (Kompolnas) member Poengky Indarti and police general and the Agriculture Ministry’s inspector general Comr. Gen. Setyo Budiyanto, were interviewed on Monday.
“We’ll speed things up so that people can see our seriousness,” Habiburokhman said, as quoted by Antara.
The lawmakers would proceed by interviewing candidates for the KPK supervisory council members on Wednesday and Thursday.
