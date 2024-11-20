TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
House finishes interviewing KPK leader candidates

The House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement will decide on the selected candidates for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners by Thursday or Monday, its deputy chair says.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 20, 2024

Awaiting new leadership: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) commissioners candidate Setyo Budianto (left) attends a confirmation hearing with the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 18. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he House of Representatives Commission III overseeing law enforcement finished the confirmation hearing to select the new leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after interviewing 10 candidates for the position by Tuesday.

Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party adjourned the hearing on Tuesday evening after interviewing six candidates that day. 

They were incumbent KPK commissioner Johanis Tanak, Supreme Court justice Ibnu Basuki Widodo, former Indonesian Ombudsman member Ahmad Alamsyah Saragih, South Kalimantan Police chief Insp. Gen. Djoko Poerwanto, former Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP) member Ida Budhiati and former Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) deputy chair Agus Joko Pramono.

The other four candidates, including National Police Commission (Kompolnas) member Poengky Indarti and police general and the Agriculture Ministry’s inspector general Comr. Gen. Setyo Budiyanto, were interviewed on Monday.

“We’ll speed things up so that people can see our seriousness,” Habiburokhman said, as quoted by Antara.

The lawmakers would proceed by interviewing candidates for the KPK supervisory council members on Wednesday and Thursday.

Read also: House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Jokowi hits campaign trail as preferred candidates lag in polls

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.