National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos

Inmates of Serang Penitentiary in Banten cast their votes in the regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo warned of possible chaos after the vote-counting process for the regional head elections on Wednesday.

The National Police’s Security Intelligence Agency (Baintelkam) and the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) said they had identified areas at high security risk.

Despite the relatively peaceful situation, Listyo said security forces remained on high alert, especially during the critical vote-counting phase in the identified areas.

“We continue to call for the regional elections to be conducted smoothly, safely and peacefully. Unity remains our primary concern. We hope that all stakeholders will accept the results of the elections,” he said.

The government acknowledged that security disruptions had occurred during voting in certain regions.

"Several regions have experienced security disruptions, but these have been addressed by the Indonesian Military [TNI] and the National Police, and we are confident that all issues will be resolved in line with our objectives," Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan said on Wednesday morning.

The minister added that security had been reinforced in areas at higher risk, particularly those facing escalations or natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions, landslides or floods.

In Jakarta, acting governor Teguh Setyabudi said mitigation measures had been prepared for six polling stations deemed vulnerable during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

The announcement followed a report from Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Karyoto regarding potential risks at the polling stations.