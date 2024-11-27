TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos

Despite the relatively peaceful situation, Listyo said security forces remained on high alert, especially during the critical vote-counting phase.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos Inmates of Serang Penitentiary in Banten cast their votes in the regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara/Angga Budhiyanto)
Indonesia Decides

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo warned of possible chaos after the vote-counting process for the regional head elections on Wednesday. 

The National Police’s Security Intelligence Agency (Baintelkam) and the Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) said they had identified areas at high security risk.

Despite the relatively peaceful situation, Listyo said security forces remained on high alert, especially during the critical vote-counting phase in the identified areas.

“We continue to call for the regional elections to be conducted smoothly, safely and peacefully. Unity remains our primary concern. We hope that all stakeholders will accept the results of the elections,” he said.

The government acknowledged that security disruptions had occurred during voting in certain regions.

"Several regions have experienced security disruptions, but these have been addressed by the Indonesian Military [TNI] and the National Police, and we are confident that all issues will be resolved in line with our objectives," Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan said on Wednesday morning.

The minister added that security had been reinforced in areas at higher risk, particularly those facing escalations or natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions, landslides or floods.

In Jakarta, acting governor Teguh Setyabudi said mitigation measures had been prepared for six polling stations deemed vulnerable during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

The announcement followed a report from Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. Karyoto regarding potential risks at the polling stations.

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut
LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday's polls

'Don't become cocky', Jokowi warns eventual winners of regional polls

Regions prepare for potential natural disasters ahead of polling day

Police officer sacked over procedural error in case implicating colleagues

Internal affairs questions 17 officers over Bekasi teens' deaths

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

‘Don’t become cocky’, Jokowi warns eventual winners of regional polls

Regions prepare for potential natural disasters ahead of polling day

Police officer sacked over procedural error in case implicating colleagues

Internal affairs questions 17 officers over Bekasi teens' deaths

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut
LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Inmates of Serang Penitentiary in Banten cast their votes in the regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024.
Regional Elections

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos
Vehicles that were involved in consecutive collisions at kilometer 92 of the Cipularang Toll Road are gathered at the Jatiluhur Toll PJR Office in Purwakarta regency, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024.
Jakarta

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident
Determined to vote: Poll workers assist a voter at polling station (TPS) 9 in Tanjung Gusta sub-district, Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday. The city’s General Elections Commission (KPU) said 45 TPS have had to reschedule the voting process due to flooding.
Regional Elections

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. Jakarta is one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections across the archipelago.
Jakarta

Anies, Ridwan exchange jabs in heated Jakarta race
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for a 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

Regional Elections

National Police chief warns of post-voting chaos
Companies

Govt instructs MIND ID to explore for lithium in Australia
Jakarta

Two motorists die in West Jakarta in another fatal truck accident
Regional Elections

Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls
Regional Elections

Preliminary results show Luthfi defeating Andika in Central Java
Economy

Trump taps Jamieson Greer as US trade representative as ramps up tariff plans
Archipelago

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting
Regulations

Cumbersome customs procedures deter US investors: Report
