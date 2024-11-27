TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

The vote counting at polling stations is the first step in the lengthy and laborious vote-counting and tabulating process of election returns, with the process scheduled to be finished by Dec. 16, according to the General Elections Commission (KPU).

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 27, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Vote counting starts after regional polls close Exercising her right: A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for an 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)
Indonesia Decides

Polling stations for the simultaneous regional elections across the archipelago are now closed, with poll workers beginning to count the votes for regional head candidates.

Polls in western Indonesia closed at 1 p.m. Jakarta time, while polling stations in central and eastern Indonesia, which are one and two hours ahead of Jakarta, respectively, closed earlier.

Provinces in central Indonesia time are the three provinces on Borneo Island of South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan; all provinces on Sulawesi Island; as well as Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Meanwhile, the vote counting has already started in polling stations in eastern Indonesia.

After the polls close, poll workers will manually count the votes in each polling station in front of poll watchers representing election contenders and independent observers.

Read also: Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections

The vote counting in polling stations is only the first step in the lengthy and laborious vote-counting and tabulating process of election returns. General Elections Commission (KPU) chair Mochammad Afifuddin said on Tuesday that the vote tabulations were scheduled to finish by Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, pollsters will release the results of the quick counts, a vote sampling method that observers insist remains an accountable way to offer preliminary results of the polls.

Popular

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut
LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Poll workers in Palangkaraya and Muara Enim die just before voting

‘Don’t become cocky’, Jokowi warns eventual winners of regional polls

Regions prepare for potential natural disasters ahead of polling day

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence

Revote in 2025 if ‘empty box’ wins in November polls: Top court

Related Article

Poll workers in Palangkaraya and Muara Enim die just before voting

‘Don’t become cocky’, Jokowi warns eventual winners of regional polls

Regions prepare for potential natural disasters ahead of polling day

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence

Revote in 2025 if ‘empty box’ wins in November polls: Top court

Popular

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut

Foreign firms in Bali violate rules, hurt local businesses: Luhut
LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia

LPDP awardees split over policy to return back to Indonesia
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Indonesia

 View more
A student walkson Nov. 26, 2024, past flower boards conveying condolences for GRO, a 17-year-old student who died after reportedly being shot by a police officer, at SMKN 4 Semarang state vocational high school in Central Java. The student was reportedly shot when the police officer attempted to disperse an alleged brawl in West Semarang, but the claim has been questioned by members of the public.
Archipelago

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting
Getting it done: Police personnel and Bawaslu officers cross the Tompobulu River to distribute logistics for the 2024 Regional Elections to Bonto Manurung Village, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, on Tuesday. The route was chosen to cut the travel time for logistics distribution by up to two hours to TPS 01 Dusun Makmur, which has a Permanent Voter List (DPT) of 176 people.
Election Updates

Poll workers in Palangkaraya and Muara Enim die just before voting
Voters line up to cast their votes in the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Jakarta. Voters in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies are choosing regional leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Regional Elections

All three Jakarta governor candidates cast their votes

Highlight
Voters wait to cast their votes in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Cipinang Melayu subdistrict, East Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. Jakarta is one of 37 provinces holding simultaneous regional head elections across the archipelago.
Jakarta

Anies, Ridwan exchange jabs in heated Jakarta race
Don’t do it: Human rights activists stage a rally in Kota Tua, West Jakarta, on Wednesday to commemorate World Day against the Death Penalty.
Editorial

Rule of law first
A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java on Nov. 27, 2024. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for a 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting
Regulations

Cumbersome customs procedures deter US investors: Report
Middle East and Africa

Thousands of Lebanese head home as Israel-Hezbollah truce takes hold
Asia & Pacific

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar military leader
Election Updates

Poll workers in Palangkaraya and Muara Enim die just before voting
Entertainment

When music speaks louder than words at 2024 Joyland Festival in Jakarta
Regional Elections

All three Jakarta governor candidates cast their votes
Companies

EV maker Vinfast reports $550 million Q3 loss
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Vote counting starts after regional polls close

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.