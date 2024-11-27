Vote counting starts after regional polls close

Exercising her right: A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for an 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

Exercising her right: A voter shows her inked finger after voting at a polling station in Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27. The General Elections Commission (KPU) aims for an 82 percent voter turnout in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

The vote counting at polling stations is the first step in the lengthy and laborious vote-counting and tabulating process of election returns, with the process scheduled to be finished by Dec. 16, according to the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Polling stations for the simultaneous regional elections across the archipelago are now closed, with poll workers beginning to count the votes for regional head candidates.

Polls in western Indonesia closed at 1 p.m. Jakarta time, while polling stations in central and eastern Indonesia, which are one and two hours ahead of Jakarta, respectively, closed earlier.

Provinces in central Indonesia time are the three provinces on Borneo Island of South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan; all provinces on Sulawesi Island; as well as Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). Meanwhile, the vote counting has already started in polling stations in eastern Indonesia.

After the polls close, poll workers will manually count the votes in each polling station in front of poll watchers representing election contenders and independent observers.

Read also: Polling underway for simultaneous regional elections

The vote counting in polling stations is only the first step in the lengthy and laborious vote-counting and tabulating process of election returns. General Elections Commission (KPU) chair Mochammad Afifuddin said on Tuesday that the vote tabulations were scheduled to finish by Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, pollsters will release the results of the quick counts, a vote sampling method that observers insist remains an accountable way to offer preliminary results of the polls.