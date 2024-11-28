TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power

The likely victory of candidates backed by the ruling coalition in most strategic regions in this week's local elections is expected to solidify the power base that President Prabowo Subianto needs to implement his agenda over the next five years.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 28, 2024

A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot during vote counting for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Several pollsters predict that the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen candidate pair have won the province's gubernatorial race. (Antara/Makna Zaezar)

he likely victory of candidates backed by the ruling coalition in most strategic regions in this week's regional elections is expected to solidify the power base that President Prabowo Subianto needs to implement his agenda over the next five years.

People across 37 provinces, 93 cities and 415 regencies voted for new governors, mayors and regents on Wednesday in the biggest simultaneous regional elections in the nation’s history.

While the official vote tabulation is still underway, quick counts of votes from sampled polling stations released by credible pollsters suggested that candidates backed by Prabowo’s big-tent Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) enjoy a decisive lead in the nation’s most populous provinces of West Java, Central Java and East Java. Some of these candidates were also endorsed by former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

A Prabowo and Jokowi-backed candidate is also on course to win in North Sumatra, the largest province outside Java.

The capital Jakarta is the only province in Java where the KIM candidate for governor, Ridwan Kamil, is trailing behind former cabinet secretary Pramono Anung, the candidate from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de-facto opposition party.

Many experts have described Wednesday’s elections as an extension of the power play between KIM and the PDI-P from February's presidential race, which Prabowo won by a landslide.

Controlling battleground provinces will help Prabowo to ensure that regional administrations work hand in hand with the central government in implementing his campaign promises, said political analyst Aditya Perdana.

A local poll administrator shows an invalid ballot during vote counting for the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election at a polling station in Semarang, Central Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. Several pollsters predict that the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen candidate pair have won the province’s gubernatorial race.
Regional polls help Prabowo tighten grip on power
A woman shows a Jakarta gubernatorial election ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, before voting at a polling station in Jakarta.
KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December
Protesters march to demand more government attention to gender-based violence during a protest in Jakarta on March 8, 2024.
Gender-based violence remains neglected issue in Indonesia, UN says

Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung (left) talks to his running mate Rano Karno (right) during a press briefing in Cipete, South Jakarta on Nov. 28, 2024. The Pramono-Rano pair declared victory in the single round of the Jakarta election after claiming to get 2.18 million or 50.07 percent of total valid votes during the Wednesday's voting day according to the real count done by the Jakarta Elections Commission (KPU).
Pramono claims victory, Ridwan waits for final tally in Jakarta race
President Prabowo Subianto (left) shows his ballots to journalists after voting in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Bojong Koneng village, Bogor regency, West Java, on Nov. 27, 2024. The country is holding regional head elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies.
Big win
Poll workers assist a voter at polling station (TPS) 9 in Tanjung Gusta sub-district, Medan, North Sumatra, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. The city’s General Elections Commission (KPU) says 45 TPS have to reschedule the voting process due to the flooding.
Disasters prevent millions from casting their votes in Wednesday’s polls

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.