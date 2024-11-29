Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

The families of the deceased poll workers will each receive Rp 36 million (US$2,272) in compensation, in addition to Rp 10 million for burial expenses.
Six poll workers died in the country’s first-ever nationwide simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday, according to the General Elections Commission (KPU).
“Based on the data that we gathered as of Nov. 29, there were six [poll administrators] who passed away,” KPU chair Mochammad Afifuddin said in a press conference on Friday, adding that 115 others had experienced sickness or occupational accidents on voting day on Wednesday.
The families of the deceased poll workers will each receive Rp 36 million (US$2,272) in compensation, in addition to Rp 10 million for burial expenses.
Meanwhile, poll workers who have been permanently disabled as a result of a workplace accident will get Rp 30.8 million in compensation. Those with serious but nonpermanent occupational injuries will receive Rp 16.5 million, and those with moderate injuries will receive Rp 8.25 million.
In Penjaringan, North Jakarta, a 47-year-old poll worker named Achmad Betti died after complaining of nausea and vomiting while organizing the ballot-casting process.
The head of the North Jakarta office of the KPU, Abdul Bahder Maloko, said Achmad asked for permission to return home and take some rest.
