43 families relocated from under Jembatan Tiga toll road

An area under the Ir. Wiyoto Wiyono tollroad is seen on Dec. 1, 2024, in Jembatan Tiga in Pejagalan subdistrict, Penjaringan district, North Jakarta, after is was cleared of makeshift buildings. The North Jakarta city administration has relocated 43 families to a number of rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments). (Antara/Mario Sofia Nasution)

The North Jakarta city administration is prioritizing the relocation of squatters with Jakarta ID cards to several rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments) owned by the Jakarta city administration.

T he North Jakarta city administration has relocated 43 families living under the Ir. Wiyoto Wiyono toll road in the Jembatan Tiga area of Pejagalan subdistrict, Penjaringan district, to rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments) as of Monday.

“In total, around 43 households or about 200 people have been relocated from under this [Jembatan Tiga] toll road,” Pejagalan subdistrict head Tommy Haryono said on Monday, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The squatters were relocated into two batches on Sunday, he added, with 34 families relocated in the morning and the rest in the afternoon.

Various rusunawa became the destinations, including on Jl. Tongkol, Jl. Nagrak and others which are owned by the Jakarta city administration.

Tommy said that the authorities would help move the families’ items to their new homes.

After that, the residents’ old homes would be demolished.

Tommy said that some 500 families resided under the toll road in the Pejagalan subdistrict.

“Some of them have Jakarta ID cards and some don’t. The ones who can be relocated are those who hold Jakarta ID cards,” he said, adding that the city administration would continue to persuade squatters living under the toll road to relocate to other locations.

Previously, the assistant for economic and development affairs to North Jakarta City Secretary, Wawan Budi Rohman, said the quality of life of residents living under the toll road was abysmal.

Wawan said the relocation process did not take place overnight.

Residents who agree to relocate to rusunawa will not need to pay for rent, water or electricity during their first six months living there. After that, they need to pay rent but at a rate lower than standard.

The issue with squatters living under bridges or toll roads also caught the attention of the central government.

Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono met residents who recently moved from under the toll road to a rusunawa in Rawa Buaya on Saturday.

He said the relocation effort showcases the shared commitment to improving welfare.

“We hope to not only provide a place to live but also create a space for better work opportunities, improved prayer facilities and an enhanced quality of life,” Agus said, as quoted by Antara.