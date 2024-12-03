TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
43 families relocated from under Jembatan Tiga toll road

The North Jakarta city administration is prioritizing the relocation of squatters with Jakarta ID cards to several rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments) owned by the Jakarta city administration. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 3, 2024

43 families relocated from under Jembatan Tiga toll road An area under the Ir. Wiyoto Wiyono tollroad is seen on Dec. 1, 2024, in Jembatan Tiga in Pejagalan subdistrict, Penjaringan district, North Jakarta, after is was cleared of makeshift buildings. The North Jakarta city administration has relocated 43 families to a number of rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments). (Antara/Mario Sofia Nasution)

T

he North Jakarta city administration has relocated 43 families living under the Ir. Wiyoto Wiyono toll road in the Jembatan Tiga area of Pejagalan subdistrict, Penjaringan district, to rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments) as of Monday.

“In total, around 43 households or about 200 people have been relocated from under this [Jembatan Tiga] toll road,” Pejagalan subdistrict head Tommy Haryono said on Monday, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

The squatters were relocated into two batches on Sunday, he added, with 34 families relocated in the morning and the rest in the afternoon.

Various rusunawa became the destinations, including on Jl. Tongkol, Jl. Nagrak and others which are owned by the Jakarta city administration.

Tommy said that the authorities would help move the families’ items to their new homes.

After that, the residents’ old homes would be demolished.

Tommy said that some 500 families resided under the toll road in the Pejagalan subdistrict.

“Some of them have Jakarta ID cards and some don’t. The ones who can be relocated are those who hold Jakarta ID cards,” he said, adding that the city administration would continue to persuade squatters living under the toll road to relocate to other locations.

Previously, the assistant for economic and development affairs to North Jakarta City Secretary, Wawan Budi Rohman, said the quality of life of residents living under the toll road was abysmal.

Wawan said the relocation process did not take place overnight.

Residents who agree to relocate to rusunawa will not need to pay for rent, water or electricity during their first six months living there. After that, they need to pay rent but at a rate lower than standard.

The issue with squatters living under bridges or toll roads also caught the attention of the central government.

Coordinating Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono met residents who recently moved from under the toll road to a rusunawa in Rawa Buaya on Saturday.

He said the relocation effort showcases the shared commitment to improving welfare.

“We hope to not only provide a place to live but also create a space for better work opportunities, improved prayer facilities and an enhanced quality of life,” Agus said, as quoted by Antara.

When music speaks louder than words at 2024 Joyland Festival in Jakarta

Statesmanship test

Jokowi tours North Sumatra as son-in-law campaigns for governor

Green energy or eco threat? Indonesia’s hydropower dilemma

Analysis: Jokowi leads by example, relocates to unfinished Nusantara

Piles of garbage are seen along the Kali Cikarang Bekasi Laut River bank in Muara Bakti village, Bekasi regency, West Java, in this file photo. Villagers say the stench reaches their residences approximately a kilometer away.
Archipelago

Minister asks regional administrations to deal with illegal disposal sites
An area under the Ir. Wiyoto Wiyono tollroad is seen on Dec. 1, 2024, in Jembatan Tiga in Pejagalan subdistrict, Penjaringan district, North Jakarta, after is was cleared of makeshift buildings. The North Jakarta city administration has relocated 43 families to a number of rusunawa (low-cost rental apartments).
Jakarta

43 families relocated from under Jembatan Tiga toll road
Newly appointed Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Foreign Minister Sugiono lists priorities in debut meeting with lawmakers

Hashim Djojohadikusumo (R), brother, wealthy businessman and economic adviser of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, speaks beside campaign official Fadli Zon during a press conference in Jakarta on July 15, 2014. With both candidates Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo claiming victory in July 9, 2014 election, Indonesia faces a long period of uncertainty after last week's disputed presidential election, analysts warn -- raising fears for Southeast Asia's top economy as growth sits at four-year lows, foreign investment slows and corruption remains rife.
Regulations

Govt to proceed with plan to set up revenue body, Hashim signals

Ramadan shopping: A visitor examines Muslim outfits on April 2, 2024 at a shop in Medan central market in North Sumatra. Garment sales increased three weeks into the Ramadan fasting month, traders said.
Editorial

VAT, the equitable tax
Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso and Canadian Minister for Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng has officially concluded negotiations of Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (I-CA CEPA) in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Economy

RI seals trade pact with Canada, possibly improving access to US

Academia

Indonesia’s approach to reintegration: A compassionate path to security
Academia

ICC’s arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief is a critical step forward
Academia

Mental health and HIV in teens: Ending stigma and discrimination
Opinion

Analysis: Regional election, legal uncertainty stall minimum wage hike
Economy

RI seals trade pact with Canada, possibly improving access to US
Academia

Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally
Editorial

VAT, the equitable tax
Archipelago

Minister asks regional administrations to deal with illegal disposal sites
