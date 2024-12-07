PDI-P to formally expel Jokowi, family members

Food for thought: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) receives a slice of rice cone from Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on June 21, 2022, during the opening of the party’s national executive meeting in Jakarta. (Courtesy of/Press Bureau of Presidential Secretariat)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will issue an official letter to formalize its decision to expel former member Joko “Jokowi” Widodo along with his family members if he does not withdraw from the party on his own.

Questions about Jokowi’s status within the PDI-P resurfaced this week after the former president claimed on Tuesday that he still had his PDI-P membership card when asked by reporters about his membership in the party.

Komarudin Watubun, who heads the PDI-P’s ethics council, said the party is planning to take a decisive step to formally expel Jokowi and his eldest son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka to ensure disciplinary acts will be enforced equally to all deviant party members.

“We are processing [the letter to formally dismiss Jokowi from the party],” Komarudin told The Jakarta Post recently.

The senior politician slammed Jokowi’s remark and challenged him and Gibran to return their membership cards to the party, saying that “claiming to still keep a party membership card as if he is still a member of the party is a shameless act.”

“We have given him a chance to preserve his dignity. Returning the membership card is the most honorable step he can take,” Komarudin said. “If he does not return it, we will have to remove him”.

