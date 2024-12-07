TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
PDI-P to formally expel Jokowi, family members

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will issue an official letter to formalize its decision to expel former member Joko “Jokowi” Widodo along with his family members if he does not withdraw from the party on his own. 

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 7, 2024

Food for thought: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo (left) receives a slice of rice cone from Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on June 21, 2022, during the opening of the party's national executive meeting in Jakarta. (Courtesy of/Press Bureau of Presidential Secretariat)

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will issue an official letter to formalize its decision to expel former member Joko “Jokowi” Widodo along with his family members if he does not withdraw from the party on his own.

Questions about Jokowi’s status within the PDI-P resurfaced this week after the former president claimed on Tuesday that he still had his PDI-P membership card when asked by reporters about his membership in the party.

Komarudin Watubun, who heads the PDI-P’s ethics council, said the party is planning to take a decisive step to formally expel Jokowi and his eldest son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka to ensure disciplinary acts will be enforced equally to all deviant party members.

“We are processing [the letter to formally dismiss Jokowi from the party],” Komarudin told The Jakarta Post recently.

The senior politician slammed Jokowi’s remark and challenged him and Gibran to return their membership cards to the party, saying that “claiming to still keep a party membership card as if he is still a member of the party is a shameless act.”

“We have given him a chance to preserve his dignity. Returning the membership card is the most honorable step he can take,” Komarudin said. “If he does not return it, we will have to remove him”.

Read also: PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates

A phone screen taken on Feb. 6, 2023 displays a story about scam ads promoting fake tax breaks for solar in front of a screen showing some of the Facebook archived fake ads luring people into the scam. AFP's fact checkers have recently uncovered a slew of energy-related scams that have proliferated on Facebook, from fake incentives for solar panels in the United States to hoax electric bike giveaways in Indonesia and the sale of dud “power saving“ devices in the Philippines.
Society

'Modern slavery': Indonesians in clutches of scam syndicates
A 5-meter estuarine crocodile weighing up to 500 kilograms is moved at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kampar, Riau on Feb. 8, 2023, after being caught by residents of Mandiangin village in West Pasaman, West Sumatra who considered it a threat to people's safety.
Archipelago

Crocodile mauls plantation worker in West Kalimantan to death
Food for thought: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) receives a slice of rice cone from Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri on June 21, 2022, during the opening of the party’s national executive meeting in Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P to formally expel Jokowi, family members

President Prabowo Subianto's aide Maj. Teddy Indra Wijaya, who is later appointed as cabinet secretary, salutes the president during the announcement of Red and White Cabinet member at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 20, 2024.
Politics

Presidential aide calls cabinet members to keep them in line
Protesters take part in a candlelight rally calling for the ouster of South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol on the steps of the National Assembly in Seoul on Thurday, December 5, 2024. Yoon was still clinging to power on December 5, with his party announcing they will oppose an impeachment motion after his short-lived imposition of martial law stunned the world.
Editorial

K-drama worth watching
Losing faith: Public order officers seal on July 2, 2024 a house of worship belonging to the minority Ahmadiyah community in Ngamplang village in Garut, West Java. The government has declared Ahmadiyah heretical.
Archipelago

Thousands of Ahmadiyah members stranded as authorities ban mass gathering

