Jakarta Post
Police brutality persistent this year, study finds

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 9, 2024

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds Riot police stand guard on Aug. 22, 2024, during a protest outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta against controversial planned revisions to the Regional Elections Law. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

here have been at least 116 recorded cases of police brutality in the country this year, including 29 extrajudicial killings, a study by Amnesty International Indonesia has found, citing a lack of evaluation, normalized violence and a permissive government attitude toward police misconduct as the primary contributing factors to the "worrying" pattern.

Launching the report on Monday, Amnesty Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid said the police frequently used excessive force and often with impunity.

“Police violence continues to take place systemically. This is typically followed by lack of accountability and a weak commitment from policymakers to ensure that officers adhere to the principles of human rights,” Usman said.

Citing reports from various rights organizations, such as the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras), the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) and Imparsial, Usman said there was an indication that the excessive use of force went beyond individual conduct.

A culture of normalized violence within the police force, Usman said, had contributed significantly to the tendency of officers to "hastily resort to the use of force" in their work, particularly when dispersing protests.

He cited several instances of the police allegedly using excessive force during a series of major protests against lawmakers’ interference with regional election rules in August. Amnesty found that 579 people across 14 cities and 10 provinces were either injured or arbitrarily detained.

Riot police stand guard on Aug. 22, 2024, during a protest outside the House of Representatives building in Jakarta against controversial planned revisions to the Regional Elections Law.
Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
Fierce explosion: Mt Dukono in North Halmahera regency, North Maluku, erupts at 6:04 a.m. local time on Dec. 9. An ash column was visible at a height of 1,000 meters above the summit.
Archipelago

Mt. Dukono in North Maluku erupts
Central Jakarta's Istiqlal Mosque is pictured in haze on June 21, 2024.
Politics

New mosque in Nusantara to replace Istiqlal as state mosque

A stock illustration of prescribed injected ketamine.
Society

BPOM urges ministry to list ketamine as psychotropic
Number game: An official explains to a taxpayer the use of the citizenship identity number as their taxpayer identification number at Palangka Raya tax office in the Central Kalimantan capital city on March 3, 2024.
Editorial

Focus on revenue reform
President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairperson Megawati Soekarnoputri and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo arrive for the party's national meeting in East Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023.
Politics

Jokowi looks to Prabowo after PDI-P shuts door on reconciliation

Politics

Police brutality persistent this year, study finds
Archipelago

Mt. Dukono in North Maluku erupts
Economy

Govt’s pitch to foreign housing developers no easy sell
Companies

Three Chinese, Japanese firms set to build factory in Batang for exports
Regulations

Officials to form new import task force separate from Trade Ministry
Companies

KUFPEC eyes more oil and gas opportunity in Natuna Sea
Politics

New mosque in Nusantara to replace Istiqlal as state mosque
Companies

Indian firms eye investment in Indonesia’s pharma sector, ambassador says

