Megawati supports free meals program, with caveat

"Mas Bowo, please listen to me," the PDI-P chairwoman said. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

Former president and current Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (right) whispers to People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo during an event at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2024. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

I

ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri said on Thursday that she, in general, supported President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free meals program but took issue with the paltry budget allocation for the initiative.

Megawati said the planned budget of Rp 10,000 per meal would only allow vendors to cook low-quality foods given the skyrocketing prices of ingredients.

"I did the math myself, and with Rp 10,000, that's nothing. We know that prices are now going up. Mas Bowo, please listen to me and recalculate the amount," Megawati said, referring to Prabowo by his nickname.

President Prabowo has said the pilot program will aim for a per-meal cost of Rp 10,000, two thirds of the initial estimate of Rp 15,000, insisting that it is still possible to provide quality meals during the first year of his flagship program with the reduced budget.

The government has earmarked Rp 71 trillion in next year's state budget to pay for the free meals program.

On Tuesday, President Prabowo called for more efficient government spending amid expected economic challenges caused by rising geopolitical tensions.

Prabowo told his ministers and government officials that such tensions were expected to slow the growth of the world's major economies, without mentioning any particular country although citing a "military emergency" as an example.

Former president and current Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (right) whispers to People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo during an event at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Sept. 9, 2024.
Politics

Megawati supports free meals program, with caveat
Last but not least: Then-incumbent president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (second right) and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin (second left) greet their opponents Prabowo Subianto (third left) and Sandiaga Uno after their fifth and final presidential election debate in Jakarta on April 13, 2019.
Politics

Jokowi told PPP to get ‘closer to the people’: Sandiaga
The chair of the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU), Wahyu Dinata (right), talks to commissioner Astri Megatari (left) and Irwan Supriyadi Rambe (center) during the Jakarta gubernatorial election's vote tabulation meeting in Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2024.
Regional Elections

Deadline passes for Ridwan Kamil to challenge Jakarta election results

Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022
Regulations

Businesses welcome EUDR delay, but compliance still challenging
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia waves before the Twilight Parade at Pancasila Field, Military Academy, Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Twilight Parade, which became a series of debriefings for the Merah Putih Cabinet, was held to remind the services of heroes who fought for independence and maintained the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

Serious about nuclear
A picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2024, shows destroyed buildings inside the Palestinian territory, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UNGA resolution on immediate ceasefire in Gaza

