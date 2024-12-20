TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

Budi Arie Setiadi and the police gave different accounts of his questioning related to a corruption case on Thursday, without divulging more about the case.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 20, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) on June 19, 2024, during a ministerial coordination meeting about online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

C

ooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi and the police gave different explanations to journalists regarding the length of his questioning by the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) on Thursday as a witness in a corruption case.

Budi Arie claimed that he was questioned for only two hours despite arriving at Bareskrim at 10 a.m. and leaving at 5 p.m. The police, however, questioned him for about six hours.

"I was examined for just two hours," he remarked briefly, as quoted by Kompas.

When approached by reporters, Budi Arie chose not to elaborate on the details of the questioning. He suggested that inquiries about the specifics of his questioning should be directed to the police.

"For details about what I discussed today, please ask the investigators." he said.

Budi Arie asserted his commitment to battling online gambling, saying his presence at Bareskrim proved just that.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"The fight against online gambling is a collective responsibility among us as citizens," he said.

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Related Articles

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe

Prabowo pledges to pardon 'corrupters' who return what they stole

KPK, AGO welcome police’s new antigraft corps

Govt to pursue taxes from ‘shadow economy’, Sri Mulyani says

Budi Arie ready for new post in next administration

Related Article

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe

Prabowo pledges to pardon 'corrupters' who return what they stole

KPK, AGO welcome police’s new antigraft corps

Govt to pursue taxes from ‘shadow economy’, Sri Mulyani says

Budi Arie ready for new post in next administration

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Are we abandoning ASEAN?

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salutes the national flag on Aug. 17, 2024, during the party’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at its headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress
Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi attends a meeting with House of Representatives Commission I about the Brain Cipher ransomware attack, held on June 27, 2024, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) on June 19, 2024, during a ministerial coordination meeting about online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

Highlight
All New Yaris Cross HEV, a hybrid cars from Japanese manufacturer Toyota, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Car sales may still lag in 2025 despite tax incentive on hybrid vehicles
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Editorial

Merciful Prabowo
Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Hadi Tjahjanto (center) sits next to Communications and Information Minister Budi Arie Setiadi (left) and Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) head Ivan Yustiavandana (right) during a ministerial coordination meeting on efforts against online gambling in the coordinating ministry's building in Jakarta on June 19, 2024.
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Minister Airlangga urges cooperatives to thrive as the root of the national economy
Politics

Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress
Politics

Kortas questions Budi Arie in online gambling probe
Politics

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia agrees to resume search for missing MH370 plane
Tech

Fintechs turn to bootstrapping as external funding ebbs
Archipelago

BMKG warns of high wave risks for beachgoers during year-end holidays
Entertainment

‘Sorop’: Upi’s familial slice of horror

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!