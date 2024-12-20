Budi Arie, police differ on questioning length in corruption case

Budi Arie Setiadi and the police gave different accounts of his questioning related to a corruption case on Thursday, without divulging more about the case.
ooperatives Minister Budi Arie Setiadi and the police gave different explanations to journalists regarding the length of his questioning by the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) on Thursday as a witness in a corruption case.
Budi Arie claimed that he was questioned for only two hours despite arriving at Bareskrim at 10 a.m. and leaving at 5 p.m. The police, however, questioned him for about six hours.
"I was examined for just two hours," he remarked briefly, as quoted by Kompas.
When approached by reporters, Budi Arie chose not to elaborate on the details of the questioning. He suggested that inquiries about the specifics of his questioning should be directed to the police.
"For details about what I discussed today, please ask the investigators." he said.
Budi Arie asserted his commitment to battling online gambling, saying his presence at Bareskrim proved just that.
"The fight against online gambling is a collective responsibility among us as citizens," he said.
