Megawati calls for high alert ahead of 2025 PDI-P congress

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salutes the national flag on Aug. 17, 2024, during the party’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at its headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salutes the national flag on Aug. 17, 2024, during the party’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at its headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

The party matriarch's call for increased vigilance against external interference comes after the appearance of banners across Jakarta attempting to smear her, including some attacking her legitimacy as PDI-P chair.

M egawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), has called on all members and functionaries to increase vigilance against external efforts to sow friction ahead of next year’s national congress, when the party is slated to hold its leadership election.

PDI-P legal affairs executive Ronny Berty Talapessy said Megawati issued the order following the appearance of banners and flyers attempting to smear the party matriarch. Ronny said he suspected the smear campaign aimed to create division and conflict within the party.

"The distribution of banners and flyers is an apparent effort to create an emergency situation within the PDI-P, and according to Ibu [Mrs.] Megawati Soekarnoputri, this could be an effort to [divide] the party in the lead-up to the national congress," Ronny said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

The last few days has seen banners calling for Megawati’s removal as PDI-P chair popping up in several strategic locations in Greater Jakarta. Some banners bear a message alleging Megawati’s chairmanship is illegal.

The banners emerged shortly after the nationalist party decided to expel former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his eldest son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, from the PDI-P.

The party is scheduled to hold its national congress in April 2025, during which it is expected to declare its stance on the administration of President Prabowo Subianto and elect its next leader.