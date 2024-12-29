TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Yearender: Problematic election agency at heart of declining election integrity

Election observers and democracy advocates have agreed that this year’s elections have shown worrying signs of the trajectory of the country’s democracy, with the crumbling credibility and impartiality of the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, December 29, 2024

A voter casts his ballot on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

T

he year 2024 has been a busy political one that marked the first time the country held presidential, legislative and local elections in the same year.

Election observers and democracy advocates have agreed that this year’s elections have shown worrying signs of the trajectory of the country’s democracy, with the crumbling credibility and impartiality of the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Among the first signs of the eroding credibility was a complaint lodged by a group of regional KPU employees accusing the KPU’s national office of intimidating them to change the status of several political parties – all newcomers – that were not eligible to compete in the legislative election in February.

The Election Organization Ethics Council (DKPP), however, found the KPU not guilty of an ethics violation.

All seven KPU commissioners were later found guilty of ethics violations on multiple occasions ahead of this year’s elections, including surrounding Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s vice presidential registration.

A series of complaints over apparent data breaches in the voter roll and inaccuracies in the KPU’s Sirekap tabulation platform cast further doubt on the integrity of the already troubled KPU and its ability to decide the results of the 2024 presidential and legislative elections reliably.

The biggest controversy took place in July when then-KPU chairman Hasyim Asy’ari was fired from the commission after he was found guilty of misusing his authority and state resources to sexually harass a poll official based in The Hague in the Netherlands.

Yearender: Indonesia raises stakes in war against online gambling

Six poll workers die in Wednesday's elections, KPU says

Poll workers in Palangkaraya and Muara Enim die just before voting

Jokowi's leadership: From successful reforms to hubris syndrome?

Graft watchdogs disapprove of 'problematic' candidates in KPK selection

