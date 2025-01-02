TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold

Ina Parlina and Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 2, 2025

Every vote counts: A woman casts her ballot for the presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T

he Constitutional Court annulled on Thursday the threshold for political parties in nominating presidential candidates, restoring hopes for more competitive polls in the future after more than a dozen attempts to open up the race.

The court ruled in favor of four university students who challenged the threshold requiring a party or coalition of parties to hold 20 percent of the House of Representatives seats or to have won 25 percent of the popular vote in the previous legislative election to be eligible to field a presidential candidate.

The court agreed with the petitioners that the steep requirement in the 2017 General Elections Law was discriminatory to small parties and newcomers, and that it had made the elections less competitive, undermining popular sovereignty and the rights of voters.

“We found that the threshold tends to benefit big political parties, or at least those with House seats,” Justice Saldi Isra said in the ruling.

“Not to mention that in previous elections, certain political parties dominated the process to nominate candidates, which limited the rights of voters to have alternative candidates,” he said.

The ruling essentially allows any party or coalition of parties registered at the General Elections Commission (KPU) to field a candidate regardless of the number of votes they won in the previous legislative election or whether they have seats in the House.

Read also: BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

Every vote counts: A woman casts her ballot for the presidential and legislative elections at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Feb. 14, 2024.
Politics

Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold
Aiming high: Junior high school graduates enroll on June 3, 2024, at the SMK 1 state vocational school in Ciamis, West Java.
Society

Schools zoning regulations under evaluation: Deputy schools minister
Illustration of acid attacks.
Archipelago

String of acid attacks highlights lack of monitoring of dangerous chemicals

Highlight
Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo (center) presides over the ruling hearing on a judicial review petition on the age requirement for candidates of Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leaders at the court's building in Jakarta on Sept. 12, 2024.
Politics

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Firefighters and recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Festive night: The return Djakarta Warehouse Project, one of Asia's biggest electronic music festivals, has been long awaited. Yet, industry insiders are skeptical. (Courtesy of Ismaya Live)
Jakarta

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case

Politics

Constitutional Court revokes presidential nomination threshold
Economy

Inflation touches historic low in December
Society

Schools zoning regulations under evaluation: Deputy schools minister
Archipelago

String of acid attacks highlights lack of monitoring of dangerous chemicals
Society

Schools ministry forms 27 task forces to prevent school violence
Politics

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Jakarta

Jakarta disperses 8 tonnes of salt to lower rainfall intensity
Economy

Manufacturing PMI returns to growth but cost pressure persists
