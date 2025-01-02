TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
New Year's fireworks set North Jakarta houses ablaze

Fireworks caused two separate fires on New Year's Day in North Jakarta, damaging a handful of houses and a local government office and injuring one person.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 2, 2025

Various types of fireworks and firecrackers for sale are displayed on Dec. 12, 2019, at Asemka Morning Market in Tambora, West Jakarta. (Kompas.com/M Lukman Pabriyanto)

A

local fire department has pointed to fireworks as the cause of two fires early on New Year’s Day that damaged several houses and the roof of a government office in North Jakarta.

The first fire occurred in Cilincing district, damaging three semipermanent houses and three informal dwellings where six families lived, said Gatot Sulaeman, head of the North Jakarta and Thousand Islands Fire and Rescue Agency.

"We received a call about the fire at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday,” Gatot said, as quoted by Antara. The agency deployed 40 personnel and eight fire trucks, “and the fire was extinguished by 2:06 a.m.”, he added.

“From the information we received, the fire started when a firecracker [was set off] in an informal dwelling. The fire then spread to other [buildings],” Gatot said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

A 70-year-old resident of one of the affected houses was the only person injured in the incident, suffering burns.

"That person has been taken to Cilincing Regional General Hospital for treatment," Gatot said, as quoted by Kompas.com.

In neighboring Koja district, a fire broke out at the North Rawa Badak subdistrict office at 12:34 a.m.

“The fire damaged 6 square meters of the roof. The fire started after a firework rocket landed on the roof,” Gatot said, as quoted by Antara.

Three fire trucks were deployed to the scene and extinguished the fire some 30 minutes later. No one was injured in the incident.

Related Article

Fatal Tanjung Priok inferno highlights fire hazard in crowded Jakarta

Death of Depok firefighter raises concerns over equipment

Jakarta's fishers battle rising pollution as government turns blind eye

Artist couple maps Jakarta’s coastline in an unlikely pilgrimage

Celebrating the sea in a sinking city 

A light and fireworks show illuminates a stage at the Djakarta Warehouse Project electronic music festival, in this undated promotional photo.
Jakarta

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case
Various types of fireworks and firecrackers for sale are displayed on Dec. 12, 2019, at Asemka Morning Market in Tambora, West Jakarta.
Jakarta

New Year’s fireworks set North Jakarta houses ablaze
Harvey Moeis (right, in pink vest) is escorted out of a courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of graft in a case involving state-owned tin giant PT Timah. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, ordered to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or serve an additional six months and pay restitution of Rp 210 billion.
Politics

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Regulations

Prabowo wants more palm oil plantations, says not to fear deforestation
Firefighters and recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Central Kalimantan Police Internal Affairs officers escort Palangka Raya City Police officer Brig. AK (third left) to attend a press conference at the provincial police headquarters in Palangka Raya on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The police officer was dishonorably discharged from the police force for his alleged involvement in a murder case.
Archipelago

National Police fire hundreds of officers last year for ethical violations, crimes

Economy

Manufacturing PMI returns to growth but cost pressure persists
Sports

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shines brightest for Asian golf in 2024
Asia & Pacific

Yoon, facing unprecedented arrest over martial law, vows to 'fight until end'
Jakarta

Police fire Jakarta narcotics chief over DWP extortion case
Companies

Wuling kick-starts Rp 87b EV battery plant in Cikarang
Companies

Apple offers iPhone discounts in China as competition intensifies
Tech

OJK to set age, income criteria for BNPL users
Jakarta

New Year’s fireworks set North Jakarta houses ablaze
