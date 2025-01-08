TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

The bribery case also involves convicted former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan and fugitive Harun Masiku.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 8, 2025

Under investigation: PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (front) gestures to the media after undergoing an interrogation at the KPK Red and White Building in Jakarta on June 10, 2024. (Antara Foto/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

C

orruption Eradication Commission (KPK) spokesman Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto confirmed on Tuesday that the antigraft agency had searched Hasto Kristiyanto’s residence in Bekasi.

"Yes, the investigation team searched Hasto Kristiyanto's residence. Further updates will be provided once the operation is complete," Tessa said, as quoted by tempo.co.

Six members of the Cakra Buana Task Force stood guard outside the residence of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle’s (PDI-P) secretary-general during the search. The task force is the party’s security wing.

Three task force members were observed guarding the front of Hasto's house while the others were stationed near the property at a small hut.

In addition to the task force members, nine police officers armed with assault rifles were also posted outside Hasto’s residence.

A police officer at the location confirmed that KPK investigators began the search around 2 p.m.

"Around 2 p.m., our group arrived with a total of 10 cars," said the officer, as quoted by kompas.com.

The KPK has named Hasto as a suspect in a bribery case related to a legislative candidate swap in favor of then PDI-P member Harun Masiku after the 2019 legislative election.

Harun Masiku was expelled from the party in January 2020.

Hasto has repeatedly denied involvement in the case and was questioned by the KPK on June 10 before he was named a suspect on Dec. 24.

The bribery case also involves former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan and Harun Masiku.

After tracing the money flow, the KPK arrested Wahyu and PDI-P member Saeful Bahri on Jan. 8, 2020. During the arrest, KPK investigators attempted to search Hasto's office at the PDI-P headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, but were blocked, and the search was not carried out.

Wahyu was sentenced to six years in prison, while Saeful received a sentence of one year and eight months.

Harun Masiku remains a fugitive and authorities are continuing efforts to locate him.

Related Articles

Outspoken firefighter dismissed after exposing alleged corruption, inadequate equipments

Police form joint team to hunt for suspect in Bone shooting case

Getting off lightly

Najib moves closer to house arrest

Analysis: Politicians among BPK candidates embroiled in corruption case

More in Indonesia

Under investigation: PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (front) gestures to the media after undergoing an interrogation at the KPK Red and White Building in Jakarta on June 10, 2024.
Politics

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi
A haj pilgrim (right) lifts his head to the sky to pray while another performs sujud syukur (kneeling with one's face to the ground“ on June 23, 2024, after their plane landed safely at the Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
Society

Government, lawmakers agree to lower haj costs
Agriculture Ministry officials visit a cattle barn in an area where foot-and-mouth disease cases were discovered in Gresik, East Java, on May 10, 2022.
Archipelago

Authorities on alert for FMD after outbreaks across Java

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 23, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia sees full BRICS membership as ‘valuable’ for Global South cooperation
Staff prepare meals to deliver to a school at a kitchen on the first day of a free-meal programme in Jakarta on Monday, January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious USD 4.3 billion free-meal programme on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Editorial

Free, nutritious, safe meals
A student of SDN Kranji 1 state elementary school in Purwokerto, Central Java eats a lunch package on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free nutritious meals program. Indonesia launch an ambitious program to provide free meals for schoolchildren and pregnant women on Jan. 6 to combat stunted growth caused by malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Society

Food quality, safety in spotlight as free meals rollout continues

Asia & Pacific

BRICS membership won't affect RI ties with US: Envoy
Tech

South Korea’s chip exports to China slow amid surge in Taiwan shipments
Regulations

Businesses warn salt import ban will disrupt output, prompt relocation
Science & Tech

Disinformation experts slam Meta decision to end US fact-checking
Americas

Big Tech rolls out the red carpet for Trump
Politics

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi
Americas

Trump will not rule out force to take Panama Canal, Greenland
Science & Tech

X's 'Community Notes': A model for Meta?
