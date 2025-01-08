KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

The bribery case also involves convicted former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan and fugitive Harun Masiku.
orruption Eradication Commission (KPK) spokesman Tessa Mahardhika Sugiarto confirmed on Tuesday that the antigraft agency had searched Hasto Kristiyanto’s residence in Bekasi.
"Yes, the investigation team searched Hasto Kristiyanto's residence. Further updates will be provided once the operation is complete," Tessa said, as quoted by tempo.co.
Six members of the Cakra Buana Task Force stood guard outside the residence of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle’s (PDI-P) secretary-general during the search. The task force is the party’s security wing.
Three task force members were observed guarding the front of Hasto's house while the others were stationed near the property at a small hut.
In addition to the task force members, nine police officers armed with assault rifles were also posted outside Hasto’s residence.
A police officer at the location confirmed that KPK investigators began the search around 2 p.m.
"Around 2 p.m., our group arrived with a total of 10 cars," said the officer, as quoted by kompas.com.
The KPK has named Hasto as a suspect in a bribery case related to a legislative candidate swap in favor of then PDI-P member Harun Masiku after the 2019 legislative election.
Harun Masiku was expelled from the party in January 2020.
Hasto has repeatedly denied involvement in the case and was questioned by the KPK on June 10 before he was named a suspect on Dec. 24.
The bribery case also involves former General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan and Harun Masiku.
After tracing the money flow, the KPK arrested Wahyu and PDI-P member Saeful Bahri on Jan. 8, 2020. During the arrest, KPK investigators attempted to search Hasto's office at the PDI-P headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, but were blocked, and the search was not carried out.
Wahyu was sentenced to six years in prison, while Saeful received a sentence of one year and eight months.
Harun Masiku remains a fugitive and authorities are continuing efforts to locate him.
