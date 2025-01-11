Navy officer in hot water over self-defense claim

He claimed the incident, which occurred at a Tangerang rest stop, was a “kill or be killed” situation.

A recent statement from a high-ranking Indonesian Navy officer suggesting that a fellow officer’s fatal shooting of a civilian in Tangerang, Banten, was an act of self-defense has sparked criticism from human rights groups, which have called for a full and transparent probe into the incident.

A Navy noncommissioned officer identified as First Sgt. AA allegedly shot and killed a 48-year-old car rental business owner, identified as IA, in a dispute at the kilometer 45 rest stop of the Tangerang-Merak toll road in Banten.

Two low-ranking Navy members, identified as First Sgt. RH and Chief Sailor BA, and a civilian who were present at the scene were also arrested as suspects.

The police reported that the incident started when the civilian suspect, identified as AS, rented a car from the business owner IA under a false identity with the intention of stealing the car and selling it to First Sgt. AA for Rp 40 million (US$2,469). It remains unclear whether the first sergeant knew about the car theft.

IA tracked the car to the rest stop and was trying to get it back when AA shot and killed him and injured one of his employees.

At a press conference on Monday, Indonesian Fleet commanding officer Vice Adm. Denih Hendrata claimed the shooting had occurred in an altercation where AA was attacked by 15 people, based on suspects’ testimonies in an investigation by the Naval Military Police Command.