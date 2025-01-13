Actress Raline Shah appointed aide to communications minister

Keep smiling: Actress Raline Shah (center) undergoes an HIV/AIDS test just ahead of World AIDS Day that falls on Dec. 1, at Taman Suropati in Central Jakarta. The testing campaign was to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. (The Jakarta Post/Dhoni Setiawan)

Keep smiling: Actress Raline Shah (center) undergoes an HIV/AIDS test just ahead of World AIDS Day that falls on Dec. 1, at Taman Suropati in Central Jakarta. The testing campaign was to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS. (The Jakarta Post/Dhoni Setiawan)

C ommunications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid has appointed model and celebrity Raline Shah as an official at the ministry, serving as a personal staffer advising the minister on global partnership and digital education.

Meutya on Monday inaugurated Raline for the new position in a ceremony that also saw the induction of former television anchor Fifi Aleyda Yahya as the ministry's director general for public information and communications.

In her speech to inaugurate Raline, Minister Meutya, a former television journalist for the news channel Metro TV, said that she would give important tasks to the former photo model in her capacity as personal staffer.

"Ibu Raline Shah, please strengthen global partnerships and please implement digital education," Meutya was quoted by Antara as saying.

The minister also said that Raline was the right person to carry out global partnership work given her extensive international network.

Raline was born in Jakarta on March 4, 1984, and has lived in the North Sumatra provincial capital of Medan.

As an actress and a model, Raline first emerged when she took part in the 2008 Putri Indonesia Pageant, in which she was noted as a favorite contestant.

She has starred in several movies, including 5 cm, 99 Cahaya di Langit Eropa (99 Lights in the European Sky), Supernova and Surga yang Tak Dirindukan (A Heaven Unmissed).

Raline graduated from at the National University of Singapore with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

In 2017, low-cost carrier AirAsia Group's CEO and cofounder Tony Fernandes announced that the company had appointed Raline as a member of PT Indonesia AirAsia's board of commissioners.