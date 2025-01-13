TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 13, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at the party's 52nd anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

A

mid mounting pressure on the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), party matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri seems to have softened her stance toward President Prabowo Subianto, saying her relations with the Gerindra Party chairman remain fine.

The PDI-P, the only party in the legislature that is not in Prabowo’s coalition, is widely expected to take up an opposition role following its public falling-out with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a one-time party member, who tacitly threw his support behind Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, in last year’s presidential election.

The PDI-P also accused Jokowi of misusing state resources to secure a victory for the pair, particularly after the Constitutional Court, which at the time was headed by Jokowi’s brother-in-law Anwar Usman, ruled in 2023 to modify candidate age requirements in a way that allowed Gibran to run for vice president.

The feud between Jokowi and the PDI-P came to a head last month when Megawati officially expelled Jokowi, Gibran and Jokowi’s son-in-law, North Sumatra governor-elect Bobby Nasution, from the party.

But in a three-hour speech at the party’s 52nd anniversary celebrations on Friday, Megawati claimed her personal relationship with Prabowo was just fine.

“People think [Prabowo] and I are enemies. That’s not the case. But I did tell him, since we are both chairs of our own parties, how would he feel if his party members [were treated unjustly]? I’m sure he would feel the same way,” Megawati said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Related Articles

Assertive foreign policy

President Prabowo, PM Anwar talk ASEAN over lunch 

Prabowo meets PM Anwar in Kuala Lumpur

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

Related Article

Assertive foreign policy

President Prabowo, PM Anwar talk ASEAN over lunch 

Prabowo meets PM Anwar in Kuala Lumpur

KPK searches Hasto's residence in Bekasi

PDI-P piles pressure on Jokowi after ‘corruption’ nomination

Popular

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

Megawati calls for unity amid alleged efforts to derail her leadership

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto poses during the party's 52nd anniversary event in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

PDI-P’s Hasto undergoes KPK questioning amid pretrial motion
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at the party's 52nd anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
A man exercises at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex (GBK) on Sept. 13, 2020, in Senayan, Central Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities

Highlight
(from left to right) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Chinese President Xi Jinping join G20 leaders for a group photo at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 18, 2024.
Americas

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Editorial

Assertive foreign policy
A worker arranges bottled syrups in a supermarket in Jakarta on Dec. 19, 2023.
Regulations

Indonesia to roll out sweetened beverage excise by second half of 2025

The Latest

 View more
Politics

PDI-P’s Hasto undergoes KPK questioning amid pretrial motion
Asia & Pacific

Distinguished diplomat, ‘UNCLOS Boy’ Hasjim Djalal passes away at 90

Politics

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo
Markets

Two-wheeler sales see slight uptick amid sluggish 2024
Jakarta

Jagat coin hunters damage GBK facilities
Americas

Scores of Indonesians in Los Angeles affected by wildfires
Companies

PIK 2’s subsidiary raises Rp 2.3t in IPO to fund conference center project
Archipelago

Police hunt for shooter in double killing in Papua Highlands
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!