‘We’re not enemies,’ Megawati says of Prabowo

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at the party's 52nd anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at the party's 52nd anniversary celebration in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025. (Antara/Akbar Nugroho Gumay)

A mid mounting pressure on the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), party matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri seems to have softened her stance toward President Prabowo Subianto, saying her relations with the Gerindra Party chairman remain fine.

The PDI-P, the only party in the legislature that is not in Prabowo’s coalition, is widely expected to take up an opposition role following its public falling-out with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a one-time party member, who tacitly threw his support behind Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, in last year’s presidential election.

The PDI-P also accused Jokowi of misusing state resources to secure a victory for the pair, particularly after the Constitutional Court, which at the time was headed by Jokowi’s brother-in-law Anwar Usman, ruled in 2023 to modify candidate age requirements in a way that allowed Gibran to run for vice president.

The feud between Jokowi and the PDI-P came to a head last month when Megawati officially expelled Jokowi, Gibran and Jokowi’s son-in-law, North Sumatra governor-elect Bobby Nasution, from the party.

But in a three-hour speech at the party’s 52nd anniversary celebrations on Friday, Megawati claimed her personal relationship with Prabowo was just fine.

“People think [Prabowo] and I are enemies. That’s not the case. But I did tell him, since we are both chairs of our own parties, how would he feel if his party members [were treated unjustly]? I’m sure he would feel the same way,” Megawati said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions