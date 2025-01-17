Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. The meeting discussed various ways to strengthen national defense and modernize Indonesia's main weapons systems. (Courtesy of Defense Ministry/-)

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. The meeting discussed various ways to strengthen national defense and modernize Indonesia's main weapons systems. (Courtesy of Defense Ministry/-)

The Defense Ministry and the Indonesian Military are working to increase defense budget from 0.8 percent to 1 percent and towards 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.

T he Defense Ministry and the Indonesian Military (TNI) held a leadership meeting on Thursday to discuss efforts to strengthen the country’s defense strategy and modernize primary weapons systems (alutsista).

The meeting was led by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and held through a video conference. Attending the meeting were TNI chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali and Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal from their own offices.

Sjafrie started the meeting by emphasizing the importance of collaboration and synergy between the ministry and the TNI, in regard to defense strategy and budgets in managing and supporting the defense forces.

“Let’s use the Defense Ministry and TNI leadership meeting to navigate our duties as state institutions in protecting the Indonesian nation and territory,” Sjafrie said, as quoted in a press release issued by the ministry.

Sjafrie also talked about organization revitalization and the importance of integration among the three services in facing various threat dynamics and national challenges.

Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Frega Ferdinand Wenas Inkiriwang said that strengthening alutsista would defend Indonesia from external threats.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“If our defense posture is weak, certainly we will have a hard time protecting the nation’s sovereignty and safety,” he said Frega on Thursday, as reported by Antara news agency.