TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan

The Defense Ministry and the Indonesian Military are working to increase defense budget from 0.8 percent to 1 percent and towards 1.5 percent of the country's GDP.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 17, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. The meeting discussed various ways to strengthen national defense and modernize Indonesia's main weapons systems. (Courtesy of Defense Ministry/-)

T

he Defense Ministry and the Indonesian Military (TNI) held a leadership meeting on Thursday to discuss efforts to strengthen the country’s defense strategy and modernize primary weapons systems (alutsista).

The meeting was led by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and held through a video conference. Attending the meeting were TNI chief Gen. Agus Subiyanto, Army chief of staff Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali and Air Force chief of staff Air Chief Marshal from their own offices.

Sjafrie started the meeting by emphasizing the importance of collaboration and synergy between the ministry and the TNI, in regard to defense strategy and budgets in managing and supporting the defense forces.

“Let’s use the Defense Ministry and TNI leadership meeting to navigate our duties as state institutions in protecting the Indonesian nation and territory,” Sjafrie said, as quoted in a press release issued by the ministry.

Sjafrie also talked about organization revitalization and the importance of integration among the three services in facing various threat dynamics and national challenges.

Ministry spokesman Brig. Gen. Frega Ferdinand Wenas Inkiriwang said that strengthening alutsista would defend Indonesia from external threats.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“If our defense posture is weak, certainly we will have a hard time protecting the nation’s sovereignty and safety,” he said Frega on Thursday, as reported by Antara news agency.

Popular

Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Related Articles

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan

Chinese, Indonesian coast guards hold first-ever high-level meeting

Two TNI cadets graduate from Australian military academy

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations

'China Daily' hosts ANN video editors in Hong Kong

Related Article

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan

Chinese, Indonesian coast guards hold first-ever high-level meeting

Two TNI cadets graduate from Australian military academy

Prabowo consolidates power in TNI with large-scale rotations

'China Daily' hosts ANN video editors in Hong Kong

Popular

Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend
Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

Indonesia’s fact-checkers slam Meta’s decision to end US fact-checking program

More in Indonesia

 View more
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) leads a leadership meeting of the ministry's top officials and those of the Indonesian Military through a video conference at the ministry in Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2025. The meeting discussed various ways to strengthen national defense and modernize Indonesia's main weapons systems.
Politics

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan
Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo visits Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X on Jan. 15, 2025 to discuss the latest political situation.
Politics

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie
A woman and a child look at a column of volcanic ash rising into the air during the eruption of Mount Ibu on Jan. 15, 2025, in Duono village, West Halmahera, North Maluku province.
Archipelago

Dozens evacuated as Mt. Ibu's alert status raised to highest level

Highlight
Water world: The Pertamina Hulu Energi (PHE) Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) oil and gas rig is pictured in the waters off Indramayu, West Java, on April 2, 2023.
Regulations

Govt may revoke permits of ‘unproductive’ oil and gas companies
A bamboo fence sprawls along the coast of Tangerang, Banten on Jan. 11, 2024.
Editorial

Bamboo barrier brouhaha
Palestinians react to news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal, urges reconstruction

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan
Tech

Closing product marketplace will boost profitability, Bukalapak says
Politics

Jokowi did not talk politics with Yogyakarta sultan: Budi Arie
Archipelago

Dozens evacuated as Mt. Ibu's alert status raised to highest level

Asia & Pacific

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case
Politics

Prabowo rules out alms money for free meals program
Asia & Pacific

11 Indonesians arrested in Japan on suspicion of murder
Archipelago

Thousands refuse evacuation despite Mount Ibu volcano eruptions

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Defense Ministry, TNI discuss weapons modernization plan

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!