TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions

A proposed revision to the 2009 Mining Law suggests that higher education institutions and local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) may be granted licenses to manage mining operations.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, January 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions Major operation: Heavy machinery operates in a coal mine at Sumber Batu village, West Aceh regency, Aceh, on May 24, 2024. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

A

proposed revision to the Mining Law includes a plan to grant higher education institutions with mineral and coal mining concessions, after policymakers previously granted such permits for business entities backed by religious groups.

The proposal emerged during the House of Representatives Legislation Body (Baleg) for deliberating a revision to Law No. 4/2009 on minerals and coal in Jakarta on Monday.

“There’s a need to prioritize religious organizations in managing mining operations in the new law, as well as higher education institutions,” Baleg chair Bob Hasan of the Gerindra Party said on Monday, as reported by kompas.com.

He added that the Baleg leaders had assigned an expert team to prepare a draft for the law revision which is expected to include, among other issues, the disbursement of mining concessions for religious organizations and educational institutions.

A draft for the revision presented during Monday’s meeting by an expert team showed a proposed Article 51A, which stipulates that special mining license areas (WIUPK) can be granted to higher education institutions. The universities must have at least a B-level accreditation to qualify for a WIUPK.

Aside from religious organizations and educational institutions, Bob mentioned a plan to grant local small and medium enterprises with mining concessions.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

During the meeting, the proposed draft drew criticism from several Baleg members, such as the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker Putra Nababan, who questioned the academic manuscript of the bill.

He claimed to have received a 78-page draft of the proposed revision only half an hour before Monday's meeting. Putra also raised concerns about the lack of public participation and engagement from related parties in the mineral and coal sector.

“How can we justify bypassing participation from such a large number of stakeholders in this sector?” the lawmaker questioned at Monday’s meeting.

Baleg held a series of meetings on Monday, when the House was still in an official recess period, to deliberate a revision to the 2009 Mining Law. The meeting was adjourned at midnight, after the legislation body’s members agreed to approve the proposed revision as a House initiative. (kuk)

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

House considers new omnibus law to revise election rules

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules

UI forms team to investigate Bahlil’s doctorate amid public uproar

Accountants may be replaced, but not their professional judgment

Despite illegality, students rationalize use of academic ‘joki’ services

Related Article

House considers new omnibus law to revise election rules

House, govt to begin drafting revision on presidential nomination rules

UI forms team to investigate Bahlil’s doctorate amid public uproar

Accountants may be replaced, but not their professional judgment

Despite illegality, students rationalize use of academic ‘joki’ services

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Indonesia

 View more
Locating the lost: A rescue team searches for victims of a landslide in Ubung Kaja village, Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 20. The incident killed five construction workers and injured three others.
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Firefighters drain floodwater on Jan. 18, 2025, in a house in Pesawahan Village, Bandar Lampung, Lampung. Flooding submerged more than 14,000 homes in the city and impacted over 11,200 residents.
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Employees from the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry stage a protest on Jan. 20, 2025, in front of the ministry's office in Jakarta after the sudden dismissal of a public relations official named Neni Herlina by minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro days prior.
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
Politics

Mining Law revision to allow universities to receive mineral concessions
Regulations

Qatari firm to invest up to $20 billion in 1 million housing units: Hashim
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!