Jakarta doing better in managing floods despite heavier rain, acting governor says

Personnel from the Jakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) assist people on Jan. 29, 2025, to get across a flooded section of Jl. Boulevard Barat Raya in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta. The Jakarta administration said 20 roads were flooded on Wednesday due to heavy overnight rains, as well as the city’s poor drainage system. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Jakarta's acting governor says that the city's flood management capacity had improved amid higher rainfall, pointing to the effectiveness and speed with which it responded on Wednesday to overnight flooding that struck several areas, particularly in East Jakarta.

A cting Jakarta governor Teguh Setyabudi says the city is performing better in flood management compared to previously despite higher rainfall, pointing to quicker receding of floodwaters in several areas, including the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta.

“We are grateful to have been able to anticipate the situation, although we are concerned about the areas that still require special attention,” Teguh said in East Jakarta on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com, attributing the series of flooding that hit Jakarta overnight from Tuesday to extreme weather.

“That night [on Tuesday], the weather condition was so extreme. The amount of rainfall recorded at the Kemayoran rainfall observation station reached 366 millimeters, while our capacity is only 150 mm. The lowest figure recorded was 264 mm at the Cengkareng observation station,” he added.

He also said he had instructed his subordinates to implement flood prevention measures, including relocating affected residents to safe areas.

As part of the administration's attempt to mitigate flooding, the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) previously installed at least 90 digital-based early warning system (EWS) tools in flood prone areas across the city.

Sukendar, who heads the East Jakarta BPBD task force said 32 of the tools is installed in East Jakarta to help residents receive faster updates on water levels in their area, in conjunction with ongoing community campaigns on disaster awareness.