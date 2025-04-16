TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 16, 2025

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026 An aerial photo of the overflow of the Ciliwung River that inundated roads and settlements in Jatinegara, East Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung is aiming to expedite the long-stalled normalization of Ciliwung River to help mitigate flooding in Greater Jakarta, following severe floods earlier last month that claimed at least nine lives.

Launched in 2013, the river normalization project targeted a 33-kilometer stretch of the Ciliwung River in Jakarta.

However, progress stalled in 2017 under former governor Anies Baswedan, who shifted focus toward river “naturalization”, an approach aimed at naturally restoring the function of the river rather than constructing concrete embankments.

As of 2017, only about 16 km of the Ciliwung river had been normalized.

Jakarta, in collaboration with the Public Works Ministry and the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry, aims to finish the project by 2026. 

The city administration will be responsible for the acquisition of 11 hectares of land in certain areas including Cawang and Cililitan in East Jakarta and Rajawati in South Jakarta.

