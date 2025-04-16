Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026

akarta Governor Pramono Anung is aiming to expedite the long-stalled normalization of Ciliwung River to help mitigate flooding in Greater Jakarta, following severe floods earlier last month that claimed at least nine lives.
Launched in 2013, the river normalization project targeted a 33-kilometer stretch of the Ciliwung River in Jakarta.
However, progress stalled in 2017 under former governor Anies Baswedan, who shifted focus toward river “naturalization”, an approach aimed at naturally restoring the function of the river rather than constructing concrete embankments.
As of 2017, only about 16 km of the Ciliwung river had been normalized.
Jakarta, in collaboration with the Public Works Ministry and the Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry, aims to finish the project by 2026.
Read also: Transjabodetabek to launch five new inter-city routes
The city administration will be responsible for the acquisition of 11 hectares of land in certain areas including Cawang and Cililitan in East Jakarta and Rajawati in South Jakarta.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.