Thousands take shelter in Jakarta as heavy rains trigger flooding

Makeshift shelter: Several residents take refuge in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on Jan. 31, 2025, after their homes were inundated by 1 meter floodwaters triggered by heavy rain the previous night. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Makeshift shelter: Several residents take refuge in empty containers in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on Jan. 31, 2025, after their homes were inundated by 1 meter floodwaters triggered by heavy rain the previous night. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported that at least that 2,784 residents were taking refuge as their homes were inundated by the heavy rainfall pouring across Jakarta on Thursday night.

N early 3,000 people have taken refuge due to flooding in several areas across Jakarta since Thursday night after heavy rainfall poured down across the city.

As of Friday morning, 2,784 residents were still taking shelter and waiting for the flood to recede, according to an official figure issued by the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD). Most of the thousands of residents taking shelter were in West and North Jakarta, as reported by wartakota.tribunnews.com.

The disaster agency set up shelters in at least four subdistricts, namely West Cengkareng and Tegal Alur in West Jakarta, as well as Rorotan and West Semper in North Jakarta, as reported by kompas.com.

On Friday morning, at least 20 neighborhood units (RT) were still inundated. The flooding from Thursday’s rain affected areas totaling 9 square kilometers, with floodwaters reaching up to 60 centimeters.

The Jakarta BPBD deployed personnel to monitor flooding across all affected areas, the agency head Isnawa Adji said.

The BPBD also coordinated with various other agencies, including the Water Resources Agency, Fire and Rescue Agency and local officials to pump out floodwaters and ensure proper drainage.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“We aim for the flood to recede in no time,” Isnawa said on Friday.

He warned residents to remain cautious of potential flooding that may come during heavy rains. Should people need help during the flooding, residents can call the emergency hotline at 112.

Jakarta has been facing flood-triggering heavy rainfalls since Tuesday. Meteorological stations from across the city showed that the capital had been facing extreme rainfall with intensity of up to 184 millimeters per day.