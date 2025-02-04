TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesia wavering on climate commitments amid global uncertainty

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 4, 2025

Indonesia wavering on climate commitments amid global uncertainty Of critical concern: Smoke and steam billow from the coal-fired power plant owned by Indonesia Power, next to an area for Java 9 and 10 Coal-Fired Steam Power Plant Project in Suralaya, Banten, West Java, on July 11, 2020. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

he government has begun questioning the need for Indonesia’s commitment to the 2015 Paris Climate Accords amid sluggish global progress and United States disruption, raising concerns ahead of a crucial moment when the country must choose to double down on its contributions or empower its dirty energy interests.

Since late last week, following Washington’s announcement that it will back out from the Paris Agreement in order to improve its economy, several of Jakarta’s high ranking officials have begun issuing statements that sparked concern on the country's climate commitment.

At the ESG Sustainable Forum in Jakarta on Friday, special presidential envoy for energy and environment Hashim Djojohadikusumo said that it would be unfair to expect Indonesia, a country whose carbon emissions are only a fraction of that of the US, to shut down its coal-fired power plants in order to meet its climate targets.

“If the United States refuses to stick to the agreement, why should a country like Indonesia comply with such a pact?” Hashim said at the event that was organized by the CNBC Indonesia news outlet.

“This is a matter of justice. Indonesia’s [carbon emission] is only 3 tonnes [per year] while the US is at 13 tonnes. Where is the justice in asking Indonesia to shut down its power plants and reduce its steam energy?” he said.

Hashim’s statement came just one day following similar lamentations from Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, who told reporters that coal-fired power plants were still needed to support Indonesia’s electricity needs and highlighted that the country could not be “trapped” by foreign pressure to fully transition into renewable energy. 

“I am confused by the [pressure] to commit to the Paris Agreement. The newly elected American President [Donald Trump] has withdrawn from the pact himself, despite the US being one of the agreement’s initiators. As such, let us not be trapped,” Bahlil said.

